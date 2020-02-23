20200223_spe_4Hcamp

A camper takes careful aim during a Nebraska 4-H camp. The organization offers a wide variety of camp experiences for youth who enjoy being outdoors.

When a kid loves animals, sometimes just hanging out with the family pet isn’t enough. These camps get kids up close and personal with exotic animals, be it the menagerie at the zoo or some wild-looking bugs.

ADVENTURE CAMP

Go fishing, enjoy the zip line and archery range at the Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center at Schramm Park and check out the reptiles at Platte River State Park. Finish up with a canoe trip down the Platte River.

When: June 1-5

Where: Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center, Schramm Park in Gretna

Ages: 11-14

Cost: $200

Information: 4h.unl.edu/camps-centers/summer-camp

BUG OUT

Campers learn all about insects, arachnids and other creepy crawlies in this camp centered on the summer exhibition “Bug Squad.”

When: July 13-17 and July 20-24

Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.

Who: Ages 4-8

Cost: $120 to $135

Information: ocm.org

NATURE UNLEASHED

Outdoors-loving kids will check out fish, frogs and who knows what else at this camp focused on everything furry, scaly and slimy. Includes field trips to Louisville State Recreation Area, Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium and Schramm Education Center.

When: June 15-19

Where: Eastern Nebraska 4-H Center, 21520 W. Highway 31, Gretna

Who: Ages 6-11

Cost: $200

Information: 4h.unl.edu/summer-camp-day

RANCH CAMP

Horsemanship stars in this camp for middle schoolers, who’ll have a chance to put their horses through the paces on obstacle courses and trails. Bible study, high ropes, journaling, swimming and other activities. To add to the wrangler theme, campers will bunk in a mock Western town.

When: Various sessions, June and July

Where: Carol Joy Holling Camp, 27416 Ranch Road, Ashland

Who: Grades 6-8

Cost: $250 to $430

Information: caroljoyholling.org/ overnight-camp

SUMMER AT THE ZOO

Become a wildlife ranger and go on a North American expedition, discover more about elephants and rhinos, or just learn about animal babies at Omaha’s zoo. See website for a complete listing of programs and themes. When: June to August

Where: Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium, 3701 S. 10th St.

Ages: Ages 3-18

Cost: $65 to $235

Information: omahazoo.com

MORE ZOO ENCOUNTERS

Campers go behind the scenes at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo for encounters with birds, water animals and more. See website for a complete listing of available programs and themes.

When: July and July

Where: Lincoln Children’s Zoo, 1222 S 27th St., Lincoln

Who: Ages 3-12

Cost: $99 to $278

Information: lincolnzoo.org

CURIOUS CRITTER

This critter-centric camp will have your kids studying the biology of animals in fun, hands-on experiments and animal-related activities.

When: Three one-week sessions, June and July

Where: Omaha Children’s Museum, 500 S. 20th St.

Who: Ages 6-8

Cost: $120 to $135

Information: ocm.org

