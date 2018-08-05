Kratky, Kenneth Dec 3, 1948 - Jun 11, 2018. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE will be held Friday, August 17th, 11am, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel, 6505 S. 144th St., Omaha).
Kratky, Kenneth Dec 3, 1948 - Jun 11, 2018. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE will be held Friday, August 17th, 11am, at Braman Mortuary (Southwest Chapel, 6505 S. 144th St., Omaha).
