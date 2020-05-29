GRAND ISLAND, Neb. —

The Nebraska State Fair board on Friday agreed to a contract with Bill Ogg, who will become the new State Fair executive director.

Earlier this month, the board agreed to hire Ogg as director after being interviewed by the board. He was hired with the provision that the board give final approval to his contract after its executive committee negotiated the contract with Ogg.

Ogg will replace Lori Cox, who stepped down as executive director in March for health reasons.

The board agreed to pay Ogg an annual salary of $121,000. He will also receive up to 75% reimbursement for moving expenses up to $15,000 that will be paid by the board directly to the moving company.

Under the terms of the contract, the board will review his job performance after the first six months, three months later and after a year. He will then receive an annual review by the board.

New to Ogg’s contract is a clause that says that either party can terminate Ogg’s employment contract without further financial obligation to the State Fair.

“I like the way the contract is worded,” said board member Jeremy Jensen, “because what it means is that at any point in time either of the parties can walk away from the relationship with a 60-day notice without any additional liability.”

Jensen said the board is still paying Cox her full salary for the next eight months.

“This contract, to me, feels better than the previous one,” Jensen said.

Ogg’s salary, along with Cox’s and Jaime Parr’s salary boost she received as interim State Fair director, have been factored into the fair’s budget.

Fair revenues have been down the past two years. The event faces uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Walla Walla, Washington, Ogg was general manager of the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days. He is a Wyoming native.

Ogg was a finalist for the Nebraska State Fair position three years ago, when Cox was hired. The two worked together for several years at the Montana State Fair.

