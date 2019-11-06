A marketing professional and mother of three, Jessica Charlsen, and talent management expert Jina Picarella, mom to twin daughters, parlayed their shared passion for work and family into a professional partnership and an innovative startup.
Job Share Connect makes it easier for employees and businesses to adopt job-sharing as a flexible work option.
The platform matches “job-share partners” – workers interested in sharing the responsibilities of one full-time position – and then connects them with progressive companies looking to recruit top talent. Through the formula, work-life integration meets outside-the-box thinking.
Jessica and Jina hope their venture will empower people to pursue the jobs they love and the lives they want, positively impacting families, communities and society as a whole.
