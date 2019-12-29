$5,000
Boone Bros. Roofing
$2,500
In honor of Pat Landen
$1,977.57
Omaha South High Holiday Spirit Week — Staff donations — #PackerHolidays
$1,968
Employees of Omaha Track
$1,780
From the employees of Tritsch Electric Co.
$1,500
In memory of Terry Hughes
$1,000
In loving memory of Father McMahon; Woodman Family Charitable Fund; Anna Scheel; anonymous; anonymous
$956
2019 Christmas Towel Shop Guys
$810
To the good people of Omaha, from the good people of the Omaha World-Herald Guild
$500
In memory of Dan Beck by Norma Beck; Richard Berry; In memory of Abe Bakhit from AB’s 66.; anonymous; anonymous
$400
In honor of Graham and Sara Phillips, Lloyd Thomas and John Thomas from Chris, Jane, Emilly and Eric Phillips
$334
West Omaha Sertoma Club
$300
Donald Harm
$256
In loving memory of Tom Lovgren — husband, father and grandfather
$250.73
Omaha South High Holiday Spirit Week — Student Donations — #PackerHolidays
$250
Susan Petersen
$200
Pam and Greg Sellenrick; anonymous
$183
Anonymous
$175
Anonymous
$150
Larry Swartzbaugh
$144
In memory of Leonard R. Woods, AKA “Blenny”
$110
In honor of Evelyn Silvernale Bennett from her loving family
$100
Daniel Melkus; In memory of our parents — Fred and Betty Lyman and Warren and Marian Zimmerman — Al and Jan Zimmerman; Karen Korte; In honor of Dean White; Roger and Judy Breed; Kim and Valinda Wollen; anonymous; anonymous
$80
Randall D. Petersen
$52
I was in the Korea Combat Zone in 1952 and received a care package from Goodfellows — Thanks again! Red Timmerman
$51
In memory of my daughter — Larenda M. Ranney of La Vista, Nebraska
$50
On behalf of Father Phil Rauth; Anne Henderson; John and Sandra Phillips; In memory of my parents, Don and Ruth Hammel; anonymous
$48.30
Anonymous
$25
Ray Gallagher; In memory of Norvin Smith
$15
The Kid
Today’s total $28,340.60
Total to date $516,621.98
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.