Growth, by its very nature, requires the new. New residents swell a city’s population. New businesses offer expanded job opportunities. New ideas push companies and communities to higher standards, economic and otherwise. Here, growth has been a hallmark of our existence since the beginning. All six counties that make up Greater Omaha are united in a uniquely collaborative way. One that crosses both state lines and party lines as we seek to make our area as business- and people-friendly as possible.
Frankly, it’s been great for the past century and a half. We’re located at a nexus of transportation – road, rail and air – which isn’t by accident. The cost of doing business here is 6.1% lower than the national average. Our workforce is highly educated and exceptionally Midwestern (as in hardworking), and we enjoy a cost of living that is almost 8% lower on average than other metro areas nationwide. And nearly 50% lower than certain silicon-based, low-lying areas on the West Coast. (Coupled with equally affordable real estate, it’s no wonder so many transplants go from tiny condo to starter mansion without an increase in their mortgage payment.)
Our region makes sound business sense for companies in just about any industry. Of course, we naturally have a higher concentration of some than others. Agribusiness, including food and renewable fuel production and processing, is an obvious (and obviously important) sector. But we’re also strong in financial services, life sciences, logistics and military/defense. Give it a few more years and technology will undoubtedly be added to the list.
But however our community continues to morph and expand over the coming years, rest assured it will have happened because no one here believes in letting things slide, leaving well enough alone, or letting the chips fall where they may. We’ll have gotten there together. Two states. Six counties. One million people. Zero coasters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.