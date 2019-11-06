Situated between high school and a fulfilling career, tomorrow’s workforce is excelling on a higher education landscape that includes nationally ranked colleges and universities and two internationally recognized medical schools – the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Creighton University Medical Center.
• Bellevue University
• Clarkson College
• College of Saint Mary
• The Creative Center-College
of Art and Design
• Creighton University
• Creighton University Medical Center
• Iowa Western Community College
• Metropolitan Community College
• Midland University
• Nebraska Christian College
• Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
• University of Nebraska at Omaha
• University of Nebraska Medical Center
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.