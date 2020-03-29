Mary Chase and her teenage son spent a few days earlier this month doing what thousands of parents and prospective college students typically do this time of year: walk campuses, interact with faculty and explore the span of academic and extracurricular offerings.
Just days after the Chases’ visits to Northwestern University and Iowa State University, a first torrent of campus closings were announced — a nationwide precaution triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was extremely interesting how my son received the experience of visiting a campus during what will be a historic time in the United States and the world,” Chase said.
She knows all about the value of the college campus visit. In addition to being the mother of a high school junior, she’s also Creighton University’s vice provost for enrollment management and chair of a Jesuit University Enrollment Managers group comprised of 27 Jesuit institutions.
“By and large, all of us are in the same boat. We have moved to a standpoint here on campus where we are not receiving visitors,” Chase said.
Out of caution due to the spread of COVID-19, a disease caused by the new coronavirus, Creighton University has moved all campus visits to a virtual experience, at least, through April 13. (Campus officials will re-evaluate in early April.) It’s a similar story at schools across the Midwest and the nation — no in-person campus visits in favor of, in many cases, virtual alternatives.
“During that virtual time, our prospective students and their families will have the opportunity to meet — using Zoom, Skype, Facetime, whatever they prefer — with an admissions counselor one-on-one. They will also have opportunities to meet virtually with faculty and other academic advisers about their academic opportunities here,” Chase said.
Creighton’s virtual visits will include an interactive campus tour with current students commenting over video and taking individual questions. Beyond that, Chase said, the admissions team is working hard to find ways to convey Creighton’s largest draw — its sense of community.
“That’s probably our biggest challenge,” she said. “You lose a lot of that by not walking around our campus because you can see it and feel it.”
Joan Jurek, director of college planning for EducationQuest Foundation, said high school seniors, optimally, have already visited their top school choices in-person and were planning to use the spring for return visits.
“For high school juniors, springtime is when we encourage them to start the process of looking at colleges,” Jurek said.
With so much information online and admissions staff at the ready, Jurek said juniors and seniors — even eager sophomores — can easily get questions answered about a college’s scholarship deadlines, processes and criteria; ACT and GPA requirements for admission; academic programs, and ways to get engaged on campus.
“These virtual opportunities are very informational,” she said.
EducationQuest Foundation also offers a full slate of tools and resources on educationquest.org, to help navigate the admissions, financial aid and scholarship process.
How other colleges and universities are adjusting campus visits in light of the coronavirus:
• University of Nebraska-Lincoln
UNL has canceled all large prospective student events until May 8, at least.
The university recently posted, “We will continue to offer our Husker Weekday daily campus visit programs with limited capacity, and are making adjustments to agendas and locations to support good social distancing practices. In addition, we plan to offer several online information sessions in the coming weeks. We will list all opportunities to connect with us digitally at admissions.unl.edu/visit.” Updates can be found at covid19.unl.edu/prospective-students.
Prospective students and parents are encouraged to reach out to admissions@unl.edu or 402-472-2023 with questions or concerns.
• University of Nebraska at Omaha
The University of Nebraska at Omaha has canceled all events for prospective and admitted students through the end of the spring 2020 semester. For the time being, registration for summer campus visits and group visits are also on hold, according to information posted at www.unomaha.edu/admissions/visit.
Those looking for an alternative way to visit campus are encouraged to utilize UNO’s free digital tour via the UNOmaha app. Those with questions or concerns can reach admissions staff at nsfp@unomaha.edu or 402-554-6281.
• College of St. Mary
College of St. Mary suspended all campus visits as of March 16. Prospective students are encouraged to watch the “full virtual tour,” which can be accessed at www.csm.edu/admissions/campus-visit-days-explore-college-saint-mary
• Wayne State College
All campus visits are paused at Wayne State College. Prospective students can check out videos, information and an interactive campus map at www.explorewaynestatecollege.com.
• Creighton University
Creighton’s Mary Chase said, “Many of the seniors are accepting the opportunity to engage with us in a virtual manner knowing that they’re going to make their decision in the next 60 or 90 days. Many of the juniors are opting to reschedule.”
Find the latest information about campus at https://admissions.creighton.edu/contact-us/visit.
One key theme for students and their families — colleges understand this is an extraordinary time and they’re ready to help.
“I think colleges are certainly willing to work with students who are impacted by the virus either directly or indirectly,” Jurek said.
May 1 is a National Candidate Reply Date. Creighton is one of the first institutions to extend that college acceptance deadline to June 1.
“We’ve been asked by families, ‘What happens if we don’t finish the school year?’ No problem,” Chase said. “We’ll work with you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.