metro area
SUVs crash into building on Metro’s Fort Omaha campus
Two SUVs crashed into a building Saturday on the Fort Omaha campus of Metropolitan Community College after what police think was a road-rage incident.
Police responded to the campus about 8:30 a.m. A white GMC Yukon had driven up a rock incline into the side of the building, about 6 feet off the ground, and crashed about 5 feet into the structure.
The second vehicle, a white Hyundai Santa Fe, also slammed into the side of the building.
The two vehicles were thought to have been traveling close to 70 mph, Omaha Police Sgt. Doug Klein said.
The drivers were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening. — Adam Cole and Michael Boehnlein
Person critically injured when 2 bicycles collide at Hummel Park
A person was critically injured when two bicycles collided Saturday evening at Hummel Park, authorities said.
Paramedics said the bicyclist had critical injuries on the way to the Nebraska Medical Center.
The other bicyclist was treated at the park for apparently minor injuries, according to 911 dispatch information. — Susan Szalewski
nebraska
Work-release inmate dies while on the job at Lincoln hotel
An inmate at a Lincoln correctional center who was working at a hotel was found dead Saturday afternoon in the hotel’s basement, authorities said.
Craig Haynes, 49, was part of a work-release program, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said Saturday evening.
The correctional center where he was held allows inmates to work and attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.
Haynes was one of two maintenance men found unresponsive in the basement of the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel.
The other was a Lincoln man in his 20s who was expected to survive, Lincoln police said.
Police are investigating. The public did not appear to be in danger, Lincoln Police Capt. D. Winkler said, and the incident was not considered suspicious. — Susan Szalewski
North Platte man drowns after falling into irrigation gate
A North Platte man drowned Saturday after falling into an irrigation gate structure.
The body of Matthew Bruning, 23, was found about 4:45 a.m. in the North Platte River northwest of Hershey.
Chief Deputy Lincoln County Sheriff Roland Kramer said Bruning was sucked down into the gate structure by a water current with an immense amount of pressure.
Bruning was one of multiple farmers who had access to a concrete platform where the system can be maintained. He and two other people were hanging out on the platform before Bruning slipped and fell in, Kramer said. — Adam Cole
Pickup driver killed in collision with train in central Nebraska
A man from Hazard was killed Saturday in a collision between a pickup truck and a train, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
The driver, Alvin Bauer, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred about 11 a.m. when Bauer was trying to cross railroad tracks east of Sweetwater near the intersection of Nebraska Highway 2 and Imperial Road in Buffalo County. Sweetwater is about 5 miles southeast of Hazard, which is about 28 miles north of Kearney.
The train struck the driver’s side of the pickup, the patrol said. — Bob Glissmann
Man is injured in helicopter crash near Blair Airport
A man avoided serious injury when a crop-dusting helicopter crashed about 4 p.m. Saturday near the Blair Airport, authorities said.
He may have flown too low, said Sgt. Brian Beckman of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The man was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter. — Susan Szalewski
