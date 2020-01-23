Neither rain nor snow nor sleet should keep people away from the Midlands International Auto Show this weekend. The forecast for Omaha is golden. The atmosphere inside the show promises to be “awe-mazing,” too. Hundreds of the latest cars, trucks and SUVs, along with dozens of customized UTVs and work trucks, are on display at CHI Health Center Omaha through Sunday.
Bring the kids, says Tam Webb, producer of the show for The World-Herald. The wee ones will have a blast racing around a track on plasma cars while the older kids steer radio-controlled trucks and ATVs across the finish line. Robo-Tron E15 sightings are bound to be a thrill as well; the 9-foot-tall robot is an expert on ethanol — just ask him! And for a little more excitement — and a reminder to buckle up — there’s the Nebraska State Patrol’s Rollover Simulator (and Seat Belt Convincer). For many, the importance of buckling up is the biggest takeaway of the day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.