ON THE AIR TUESDAY

SOCCER

Premier: Bright. at L.C. TV: NBCSN 11:55 a.m.

Serie A: Cagliari at SPAL TV: ESPN 12:25 p.m.

Premier: W. Ham at Tot. TV: NBCSN 2:10 p.m.

Serie A: Parma at Genoa TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Credit One Bank Invite TV: FSN, Tennis 3 p.m.

Korea Baseball Organization

Hanwha vs. Samsung TV: ESPN 4:25 a.m.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email