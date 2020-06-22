ON THE AIR TUESDAY
SOCCER
Premier: Bright. at L.C. TV: NBCSN 11:55 a.m.
Serie A: Cagliari at SPAL TV: ESPN 12:25 p.m.
Premier: W. Ham at Tot. TV: NBCSN 2:10 p.m.
Serie A: Parma at Genoa TV: ESPN 2:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Credit One Bank Invite TV: FSN, Tennis 3 p.m.
Korea Baseball Organization
Hanwha vs. Samsung TV: ESPN 4:25 a.m.
