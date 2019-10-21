WORLD SERIES
Washington at Houston TV: Fox 7:08 p.m.
NBA
New Orleans at Toronto TV: TNT 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers TV: TNT 9:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Swiss Indoors, Vienna Open, Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 5:30 a.m.
Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 11:30 p.m.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Stanford at California TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
