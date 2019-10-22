WORLD SERIES

Washington at Houston TV: Fox 7:07 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 9 p.m.

PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 1 a.m.

European: Portugal Masters TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.

NBA

Boston at Philadelphia TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn TV: FSN 6:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah TV: FSN Plus 8 p.m.

Denver at Portland TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

NHL

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Toronto at New York City FC TV: FS1 6 p.m.

Salt Lake at Seattle TV: FS1 9 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Rutgers at Ohio State TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas State TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State TV: BTN 7 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky TV: SEC 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Georgia TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Men: San Francisco at Stanford TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

Women: Pepperdine at Santa Clara TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 Noon

TENNIS

Swiss Indoors, Vienna Open, Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 6 a.m.

WTA: Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 12:30 a.m.

