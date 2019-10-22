WORLD SERIES
Washington at Houston TV: Fox 7:07 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 9 p.m.
PGA Tour: Zozo Championship TV: Golf 1 a.m.
European: Portugal Masters TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.
NBA
Boston at Philadelphia TV: ESPN 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Brooklyn TV: FSN 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah TV: FSN Plus 8 p.m.
Denver at Portland TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
NHL
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay TV: NBCSN 7 p.m.
SOCCER
Toronto at New York City FC TV: FS1 6 p.m.
Salt Lake at Seattle TV: FS1 9 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Rutgers at Ohio State TV: BTN 5 p.m.
Kansas at Kansas State TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Illinois at Penn State TV: BTN 7 p.m.
LSU at Kentucky TV: SEC 7 p.m.
Mississippi at Georgia TV: ESPNU 8 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men: San Francisco at Stanford TV: Pac12 9 p.m.
Women: Pepperdine at Santa Clara TV: ESPNU 10 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 Noon
TENNIS
Swiss Indoors, Vienna Open, Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 6 a.m.
WTA: Elite Trophy TV: Tennis 12:30 a.m.
