MLB PLAYOFFS

ALCS Game 4: Houston at New York TV: FS1 7 p.m.

NFL

Kansas City at Denver TV: FOX, NFL Radio: 1290, 1620 7:20 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Louisiana at Arkansas State TV: ESPNU 6:30 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford TV: ESPN 8 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Omaha North at Bellevue West TV: KXVO, NEPrepZone 7 p.m.

Lincoln East vs. Millard West Radio: 1420, 94.5 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Nebraska at Minnesota TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland TV: BTN 5 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi TV: SEC 6 p.m.

Oklahoma State at West Virginia TV: FSN 6 p.m.

Purdue at Rutgers TV: BTN 7 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

San Diego at UCLA TV: Pac12 9 p.m.

GOLF

European: Open de France TV: Golf 6 a.m.

European: Open de France TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: CJ Cup at Nine Bridges TV: Golf 9 p.m.

LPGA: Buick LPGA Shanghai TV: Golf 1 a.m.

European: Open de France TV: Golf 5 a.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

Atlanta at Chicago TV: NBA 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.

