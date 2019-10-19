NFL
Oakland at Green Bay TV: CBS Noon
Minnesota at Detroit TV: Fox Noon
New Orleans at Chicago TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.
MLB PLAYOFFS
New York at Houston TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.
NHL
Washington at Chicago TV: NHL 6 p.m.
GOLF
European: Open de France TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.
Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
Grand Prix TV: NBC 11 a.m.
RUGBY
World Cup quarterfinal TV: NBCSN 5 a.m.
SOCCER
Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo TV: ESPNews 5:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: SC Paderborn 07 at Cologne TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Liverpool at Manchester United TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Schalke at Hoffenheim TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.
NWSL semifinal TV: ESPN2 12:30 p.m.
NWSL semifinal TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
MLS playoffs: L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota TV: ESPN 5 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 4 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Maryland at Ohio State TV: BTN 11 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Rutgers at Northwestern TV: BTN 1 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Oklahoma at West Virginia TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi State TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
North Carolina State at Pittsburgh TV: ESPNU Noon
Georgia at Auburn TV: SEC Noon
Penn State at Michigan State TV: ESPN 1 p.m.
Tennessee at Missouri TV: SEC 2 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa TV: BTN 3 p.m.
