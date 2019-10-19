NFL

Oakland at Green Bay TV: CBS Noon

Minnesota at Detroit TV: Fox Noon

New Orleans at Chicago TV: Fox 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas TV: NBC Radio: 1620 7:20 p.m.

MLB PLAYOFFS

New York at Houston TV: FS1 6:30 p.m.

NHL

Washington at Chicago TV: NHL 6 p.m.

GOLF

European: Open de France TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.

Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 TV: NBC 1:30 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

Grand Prix TV: NBC 11 a.m.

RUGBY

World Cup quarterfinal TV: NBCSN 5 a.m.

SOCCER

Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo TV: ESPNews 5:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: SC Paderborn 07 at Cologne TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.

Premier: Liverpool at Manchester United TV: NBCSN 10:25 a.m.

Bundesliga: Schalke at Hoffenheim TV: FS2 10:50 a.m.

NWSL semifinal TV: ESPN2 12:30 p.m.

NWSL semifinal TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.

MLS playoffs: L.A. Galaxy at Minnesota TV: ESPN 5 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

Maryland at Ohio State TV: BTN 11 a.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Rutgers at Northwestern TV: BTN 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Oklahoma at West Virginia TV: ESPNU 2 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi State TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

North Carolina State at Pittsburgh TV: ESPNU Noon

Georgia at Auburn TV: SEC Noon

Penn State at Michigan State TV: ESPN 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Missouri TV: SEC 2 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa TV: BTN 3 p.m.

