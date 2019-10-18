COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Purdue at Iowa TV: ESPN2 Radio: 106.5, 1490 11 a.m.
Iowa State at Texas Tech TV: FS1 11 a.m.
West Virginia at Oklahoma TV: Fox 11 a.m.
Clemson at Louisville TV: ABC 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Illinois TV: BTN 11 a.m.
Florida at South Carolina TV: ESPN 11 a.m.
Houston at Connecticut TV: ESPNU 11 a.m.
Auburn at Arkansas TV: SEC 11 a.m.
Kent State at Ohio TV: CBSSN 11 a.m.
TCU at Kansas State TV: FSN 1:30 p.m.
Oregon State at California TV: Pac12 1:30 p.m.
Oregon at Washington TV: ABC 2:30 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland TV: BTN 2:30 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi State TV: CBS 2:30 p.m.
South Florida at Navy TV: CBSSN 2:30 p.m.
Temple at SMU TV: ESPN2 2:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati TV: ESPNU 2:30 p.m.
Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech TV: NFL 2:30 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma State TV: Fox 3 p.m.
Missouri at Vanderbilt TV: SEC 3 p.m.
Kentucky at Georgia TV: ESPN 5 p.m.
Arizona State at Utah TV: Pac12 5 p.m.
East Carolina at Central Florida TV: CBSSN 6 p.m.
Tulane at Memphis TV: ESPN2 6 p.m.
Colorado at Washington State TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi TV: SEC 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Alabama TV: ESPN Radio: 1620 8 p.m.
Arizona at USC TV: Pac12 8:30 p.m.
Boise State at BYU TV: ESPN2 9:15 p.m.
Nevada at Utah State TV: ESPNU 9:15 p.m.
Air Force at Hawaii TV: CBSSN 10 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Nebraska at Maryland Radio: 590 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNO at Ohio State Radio: 1180 4 p.m.
USHL
Cedar Rapids at Omaha Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
MLB PLAYOFFS
New York at Houston TV: FS1 7:08 p.m.
NHL
Boston at Toronto TV: NHL 6 p.m.
GOLF
European: Open de France TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.
Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic TV: Golf 12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour: CJ Cup at Nine Bridges TV: Golf 9 p.m.
LPGA: Buick LPGA Shanghai TV: Golf 1 a.m. Fri.
European Tour: Open de France TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 1:30 p.m.
SOCCER
Premier: West Ham at Everton TV: NBCSN 6:25 a.m.
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Augsburg TV: FS1 8:30 a.m.
Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig TV: FS2 8:30 a.m.
Premier: Tottenham vs. Watford TV: NBCSN 8:55 a.m.
Bundesliga: Monchengladbach at Dortmund TV: FS2 11:30 a.m.
Premier: Manchester City at Crystal Palace TV: NBC 11:30 a.m.
Liga MX: Tijuana at Santos Laguna TV: FS2 7 p.m.
MFL: America at Necaxa TV: Univision 8:55 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR qualifying TV: NBCSN 12:30 p.m.
Xfinity: Kansas Lottery 300 TV: NBC 2 p.m.
Supercross TV: NBCSN 9 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
Grand Prix TV: NBCSN 5 p.m.
