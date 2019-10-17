COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Marshall at Florida Atlantic TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Syracuse TV: ESPN 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Northwestern TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno State TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Florida: Mandarin at Sandalwood TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.
Prep-Millard South TV: Cox 13 Radio: 1420, 94.5, 102.7 7 p.m.
Blair at Bennington Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
UNO at Ohio State Radio: 1180 6 p.m.
USHL
Omaha at Cedar Rapids Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.
GOLF
European: Open de France TV: Golf 5 a.m.
European: Open de France TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.
Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic TV: Golf Noon
PGA Tour: CJ Cup at Nine Bridges TV: Golf 9 p.m.
LPGA Tour: Buick LPGA Shanghai TV: Golf 1 a.m.
European: Open de France TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.
NHL
N.Y. Rangers at Washington TV: NHL 6 p.m.
NBA PRESEASON
New Orleans at N.Y. Knicks TV: TNT 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Cornell at Yale TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.
North Carolina State at Duke TV: FSN 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Arkansas at Mississippi TV: SEC 8 p.m.
AUTO RACING
Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.
Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.
NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.
BOXING
Pro card TV: ESPN 9 p.m.
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Toronto at Montreal TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.
HORSE RACING
Belmont TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night undercard TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.
UFC Fight Night TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.
FIGURE SKATING
Grand Prix TV: NBCSN 11 p.m.
RUGBY
World Cup quarterfinal TV: NBCSN 2 a.m.
