COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Marshall at Florida Atlantic TV: CBSSN 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse TV: ESPN 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern TV: FS1 7:30 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State TV: CBSSN 9 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Florida: Mandarin at Sandalwood TV: ESPNU 6 p.m.

Prep-Millard South TV: Cox 13 Radio: 1420, 94.5, 102.7 7 p.m.

Blair at Bennington Radio: 97.3 7 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

UNO at Ohio State Radio: 1180 6 p.m.

USHL

Omaha at Cedar Rapids Radio: 1290 7:05 p.m.

GOLF

European: Open de France TV: Golf 5 a.m.

European: Open de France TV: Golf 8:30 a.m.

Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic TV: Golf Noon

PGA Tour: CJ Cup at Nine Bridges TV: Golf 9 p.m.

LPGA Tour: Buick LPGA Shanghai TV: Golf 1 a.m.

European: Open de France TV: Golf 5:30 a.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Washington TV: NHL 6 p.m.

NBA PRESEASON

New Orleans at N.Y. Knicks TV: TNT 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State TV: NBA 9:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Cornell at Yale TV: ESPNU 4 p.m.

North Carolina State at Duke TV: FSN 6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL 

Arkansas at Mississippi TV: SEC 8 p.m.

AUTO RACING

Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 2 p.m.

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 3 p.m.

Xfinity practice TV: NBCSN 4 p.m.

NASCAR practice TV: NBCSN 6 p.m.

BOXING

Pro card TV: ESPN 9 p.m.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Toronto at Montreal TV: ESPNews 6 p.m.

HORSE RACING

Belmont TV: FS2 3:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night undercard TV: ESPN2 5 p.m.

UFC Fight Night TV: ESPN2 8 p.m.

FIGURE SKATING

Grand Prix TV: NBCSN 11 p.m.

RUGBY

World Cup quarterfinal TV: NBCSN 2 a.m.

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription