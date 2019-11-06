Have an experience you’ve never had before, or visit an old favorite and discover it all over again. String together lots of vibrant moments and create some truly epic memories. That’s the power of play – and we put a premium on it here. The hardest part is narrowing down the options.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium
If you haven’t been to Omaha’s zoo — ever or lately — prepare to be impressed. Constantly evolving, the zoo recently opened the second phase of its 8-acre, $22 million Asian Highlands exhibit and before that, Glacier Bay Landing, a guest-service area with a playground, concessions and shaded seating. Coming in 2020: Deluxe digs for the sea lions.
USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards for 2019 named our marquee attraction the second “Best Zoo” in the country and its Lied Jungle the “Best Zoo Exhibit.” Wildlife Safari Park was awarded “Best Wildlife Park” in America for the second year in a row.
Fun-Plex
Another veteran attraction is marking 40 years of fun this year. Launched as a go-kart track in the late 1970s, Fun-Plex has been expanding ever since. Just last year, the combo amusement and waterpark added Rockin’ Rapids, one of the largest and longest slides of its kind in the country.
Play a round — around the region
Hydro-power
We were born along the Missouri River. Water has played an important part in our story – and recreational pursuits – ever since.
Driftwood Paddleboard Adventures offers weekend and weekday paddleboard excursions on Zorinsky Lake and Standing Bear Lake as well as SUP Yoga classes.
Enjoy the beauty and serenity of the Missouri River on the River City Star. The 1940s-era paddlewheel-style riverboat docks at the ultra-casual Dam Bar ’n’ Grill, a seasonal gathering spot for cheap eats, live music and a rad city view.
If scuba diving is on your bucket list, let’s get going! DiVentures offers the entire range of scuba classes – from open water certification to professional-level courses.
And, for the kids? Splash pads and parks throughout the metro area offer a chance to cool off for free.
Take a tour
Nebraska Tour Company has an invitation for visitors and residents alike – come discover Omaha past and present. The company’s tour experiences include VIP Omaha Food & Drink tours (Sushi & Sake, Tequila & Taco, Gastropub & Brewery, to name a few) plus historical city and district tours. The Durham Museum’s River City History Tours aboard Ollie the Trolley explore millionaires and mansions, parks and boulevards, jazz history and breweries of old.
Another option to explore? Omaha Patio Ride. Tour Omaha’s downtown by pedal power on a party bike that can hold up to 16 passengers.
... or hit a trail
The Western Iowa Wine Trail features:
• Breezy Hills Vineyard, Minden
• Prairie Crossing Vineyard & Winery, Treynor
• Sugar Clay Winery & Vineyard, Thurman
• Vine Street Cellars, Glenwood
• Bodega Victoriana, Winery & Wedding Barn, Glenwood
Spend a few hours driving from vineyard to vineyard, sipping and savoring. All wineries along the trail offer tastings of award-winning wines from locally grown fruits.
Bella Terre Reception Hall & Vineyard in Glenwood hosts “Under the Tuscan Sundays,” June through October. Soaring Wings Vineyard & Brewing in Springfield and Slattery Vintage Estates in Nehawka serve local wines and live music against a lush rural backdrop too.
Making the outdoors — even greater
In our neck of the woods, outdoor recreation has always been “in.”
Fontenelle Forest is a 1,400-acre gem with a year-round calendar of events and 16 miles of trails. TreeRush Adventure Park will satisfy thrill seekers (ages 7 and older) with seven aerial trails complete with bridges, zip lines and wood, cable and rope swings. The younger set isn’t left out; KidRush Adventure Park has two aerial trails scaled for ages 4 to 6. Active during the winter as well, Fontenelle Forest offers dozens of cold-weather activities, including guided snowshoe treks, Yoga in the Forest and night hikes.
Mt. Crescent Ski Area is a local favorite for downhill skiing, snowboarding, snow tubing and zip lining. It also has a reputation for hosting the unique (and messy) Mini Me Family Mud Run and the Mudzilla Run.
Louisville State Recreation Area attracts visitors worldwide. It’s no wonder. What overnight camper or day visitor wouldn’t enjoy a shady picnic spot, well-stocked fishing holes, easy hiking trails and a gigantic floating playground? You read that right. The park’s novel inflatable Venture Park feature includes three agility courses with trampoline, monkey bars and more for ages 6 and older. Talk about a whale of fun!
At Kimberly Creek Retreat at Exit 426 on the I-80 corridor, glamping takes the form of cabin, pod or geodome with all the comforts of home — plumbing and electricity included. “Guests aren’t suffering here,” owner Chris Petersen says. Guests have use of propane grills, fire pits, nature trails and a picnic grotto with solar-powered string lights for atmosphere. “We’re for outdoor enthusiasts and those who want a base camp for exploring the area,” Petersen says.
Stars and moonlight, no charge.
