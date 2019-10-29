MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Doane at Nebraska (exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Lakeland at UNO (exhibition at Baxter Arena)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
3 p.m.: Midland at College of St. Mary
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Doane at Nebraska (exhibition at Pinnacle Bank Arena)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m.: Lakeland at UNO (exhibition at Baxter Arena)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
3 p.m.: Midland at College of St. Mary
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.