HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

TBA: Metro Conference tournament (at Ralston Arena), Heartland Conference tournament. 4:30 p.m.: Wahoo and Syracuse at Arlington triangular. 

5 p.m.: Louisville and Plattsmouth at Douglas County West triangular, Omaha Concordia and Columbus Lakeview at Wahoo Neumann triangular. 

6:30 p.m.: Blair at Nebraska City. 

7 p.m.: Fort Calhoun at Conestoga, Omaha Mercy at Platteview

