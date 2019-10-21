HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
TBA: Metro Conference tournament (at Ralston Arena), Heartland Conference tournament. 4:30 p.m.: Wahoo and Syracuse at Arlington triangular.
5 p.m.: Louisville and Plattsmouth at Douglas County West triangular, Omaha Concordia and Columbus Lakeview at Wahoo Neumann triangular.
6:30 p.m.: Blair at Nebraska City.
7 p.m.: Fort Calhoun at Conestoga, Omaha Mercy at Platteview
