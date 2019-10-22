COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7:30 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Northwestern
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
3 p.m.: Concordia at College of St. Mary
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
TBA: Metro Conference tournament (at Ralston Arena)
