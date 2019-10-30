WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m.: UNO at Purdue Fort Wayne 7 p.m.: Villanova at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

10:07 p.m.: UNO at Alaska Anchorage

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Mead at Humphrey St. Francis 7 p.m.: East Butler at Elmwood-Murdock

