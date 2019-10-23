MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m.: Bellevue at Waldorf

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

3 p.m.: UNO at South Dakota. 5 p.m.: Creighton at Seton Hall

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Millard South at Omaha Westside, Columbus at Omaha Northwest, Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln High (at Seacrest), Omaha Bryan at Papillion-La Vista South, Boys Town at Omaha Concordia, Omaha Brownell Talbot vs. East Butler (at Dwight), Palmyra at Elmwood-Murdock, Pender vs. Omaha Christian (at Bennington Elementary Field), Weeping Water at Nebraska City Lourdes

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

TBA: Heartland Conference tournament (at Lincoln Southwest). 5 p.m.: Lincoln Christian and Platteview at Plattsmouth triangular, Fort Calhoun and Wisner-Pilger at Logan View triangular, Wahoo Neumann at Malcolm. 6 p.m.: Metro Conference final (at Ralston Arena). 7 p.m.: Seward at Ashland-Greenwood, Bennington at Wahoo

