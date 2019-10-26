LINCOLN — Nebraska leads Indiana 21-16 at the break in a game with questions aplenty surrounding the health of NU's quarterbacks.

Sophomore Noah Vedral started the game, but was taken off the field with an apparent injury and replaced by true freshman Luke McCaffrey.

McCaffrey led NU on a scoring drive in the final minute to take the five-point lead. McCaffrey found Kanawai Noa in the end zone from 24 yards out with 39 seconds left.

NU had Adrian Martinez take first-team snaps in pregame, then Vedral started. Martinez has been on the sideline wearing a headset. Vedral was 8 for 9 passing for 139 yards before his injury. Wan’Dale Robinson leads the team with 42 yards rushing.

While in, Vedral made quick work of the Hoosiers with a 4-yard touchdown run to go up 7-0 in less than 90 seconds. Vedral hit JD Spielman in stride for a 45-yard pass to put the ball in the red zone to set up the score.

Indiana manufactured three points on a 22-yard field goal to respond. On that drive, IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey completed passes for 22 and 23 yards on third-and-6 and fourth-and-2 to keep the drive alive.

Vedral caught a pass from Spielman on first down for 22 yards, which wound up at the IU 38 after a 15-yard late hit penalty. Robinson wiggled away from a couple tackles and ran for 31 yards on the next play. Vedral finished it off again from one yard out for his second score of the day, and a 14-3 lead.

It was the first time Nebraska has scored two touchdowns in the same quarter since the fourth quarter at Illinois.

But Ramsey drove IU right down the field again, completing passes of 11, 18 and 21 en route to another score. Ramsey kept a zone read and closed the gap to 14-9. IU missed the point after.

Ramsey finished the first half completing 15 of 19 passes for 165 yards.

Frost gambled on fourth down with another trick play and Dedrick Mills barreled for a first down on the final play of the quarter. Vedral got NU down to the 19-yard-line, then coughed up a fumble five yards in the backfield, which was scooped up by Shamar Jones. He took it 68 yards the other way to the IU 8-yard-line, eventually chased down by Vedral.

Ramsey hit Ty Fryfogle on a back-shoulder throw on the next play to take a 16-14 lead with 12:19 left in the second.

Nebraska was bailed out on a third-and-13 run stopped behind the line of scrimmage with a 15-yard facemask penalty. Vedral hit Mike Williams on a post for 34 yards two plays later and Nebraska was cooking again.

Frost went for it on fourth down again, and Robinson got it, but Williams was called for an illegal formation. So Barret Pickering attempted his first field goal of the year, and he sailed it wide left, and IU remained up two. The Huskers have made just four field goals on 11 attempts this year.

JoJo Domann finished off Ramsey in the middle of the field to stop a third-down run, and forced IU’s first punt of the day. On first down, Vedral ran to the left and fumbled, and was injured on the play. McCaffrey came in for two plays but couldn’t get the first down, and Indiana took back over.

Alex Davis picked off a tipped pass to give NU some life. McCaffrey ran for 12, then threw to Robinson for a 22-yard screen pass. He later faked a run, pulled back and threw his first career touchdown for the NU lead.