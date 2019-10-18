COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

11 a.m.: Bellevue at Valley City State. 

3 p.m.: Dakota Wesleyan at College of St. Mary. 

7 p.m.: Nebraska at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.: Snow at Iowa Western (at Titan Stadium)

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Noon: UNO at Eastern Illinois. 

7 p.m.: St. John’s at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

1 p.m.: Providence at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium). 

5 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Northwestern

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

TBA: Capitol Conference tournament. 

9 a.m.: Omaha Westside Invitational, Omaha South Invitational, Lincoln Parkview, Omaha Christian at Boys Town triangular

