COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
11 a.m.: Bellevue at Valley City State.
3 p.m.: Dakota Wesleyan at College of St. Mary.
7 p.m.: Nebraska at Maryland
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: Snow at Iowa Western (at Titan Stadium)
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon: UNO at Eastern Illinois.
7 p.m.: St. John’s at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m.: Providence at Creighton (at Morrison Stadium).
5 p.m.: College of St. Mary at Northwestern
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
TBA: Capitol Conference tournament.
9 a.m.: Omaha Westside Invitational, Omaha South Invitational, Lincoln Parkview, Omaha Christian at Boys Town triangular
