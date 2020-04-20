Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nebraska School Activities Association recently made the decision to cancel spring sports entirely to try and help flatten the curve and maintain social distancing rules.

While this decision was expected and made with regard to community health concerns, it still comes as a major disappointment to fans, coaches, parents and athletes — especially the senior class.

To recognize seniors missing out on their final spring sports seasons, here are names of Ralston Rams you would have been reading about in the coming weeks.

Boys Track

Patrick Beach

Aaron Boro

Nathan Bourne

Vince Carper

Vinny Fritz

Edgar Hernandez

Jaxon Holler

Marvin Islas

Zach Jepsen

Sam Korinek

Joseph Lebeda

Josh Mackey

Owen Molgaard

Devin Mulder

Josh Noordman

Merlin Padilla

Abel Perez

Luke Ranck

Joseph Reynolds

Parker Siedlik

Mac Wallace

Max Wells

Noble Valerio-Boster

Girls Tennis

Kaley Ferguson

Isabelle McCarty

Grace McConkey

Lillian Montaivo

Briana Orellana

Noelle Philippi

Jaya Winther

Lyndsie Stewart

Boys Golf

Aaron Fowler

Brett Bodin

Michael Faulkner

Girls Track

Jayden Burrell

Logan Corcoran

Miranda Heysi

Natalya Wells

Baseball

Kaleb Holm

Tyrus Kompare

Zane Harris

Jahrran Paces

Brian Davis

Boys Soccer

Austin Lopez

Carlos Velasquez

Christian Navarrete

David Kang

Derick Vasquez

Fernando Bryan

Hector Esparza

Juan Chris Padilla

Luis Landasure

Yahir Chavez Lopes

Aldhair Jimenez

Luis Angel Zamora

Girls Soccer

Jayden Harrington

Angel Pierson

Eryn Busenbark

Julia Turner

