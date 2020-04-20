Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nebraska School Activities Association recently made the decision to cancel spring sports entirely to try and help flatten the curve and maintain social distancing rules.
While this decision was expected and made with regard to community health concerns, it still comes as a major disappointment to fans, coaches, parents and athletes — especially the senior class.
To recognize seniors missing out on their final spring sports seasons, here are names of Ralston Rams you would have been reading about in the coming weeks.
Boys Track
Patrick Beach
Aaron Boro
Nathan Bourne
Vince Carper
Vinny Fritz
Edgar Hernandez
Jaxon Holler
Marvin Islas
Zach Jepsen
Sam Korinek
Joseph Lebeda
Josh Mackey
Owen Molgaard
Devin Mulder
Josh Noordman
Merlin Padilla
Abel Perez
Luke Ranck
Joseph Reynolds
Parker Siedlik
Mac Wallace
Max Wells
Noble Valerio-Boster
Girls Tennis
Kaley Ferguson
Isabelle McCarty
Grace McConkey
Lillian Montaivo
Briana Orellana
Noelle Philippi
Jaya Winther
Lyndsie Stewart
Boys Golf
Aaron Fowler
Brett Bodin
Michael Faulkner
Girls Track
Jayden Burrell
Logan Corcoran
Miranda Heysi
Natalya Wells
Baseball
Kaleb Holm
Tyrus Kompare
Zane Harris
Jahrran Paces
Brian Davis
Boys Soccer
Austin Lopez
Carlos Velasquez
Christian Navarrete
David Kang
Derick Vasquez
Fernando Bryan
Hector Esparza
Juan Chris Padilla
Luis Landasure
Yahir Chavez Lopes
Aldhair Jimenez
Luis Angel Zamora
Girls Soccer
Jayden Harrington
Angel Pierson
Eryn Busenbark
Julia Turner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.