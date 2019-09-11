The Papillion-La Vista volleyball team won two big games over the week to remain unbeaten with a 8-0 record.
The No. 1 ranked Monarchs defeated rival Papio South on the road with a 3-1 win Sept. 3 before beating 2018 Class A state champions Millard North, who’s ranked No. 2, at home with a sweep Thursday.
It’s the second time Papio has beat both teams this season after beating them both two weeks ago. The Monarchs continue to be a threat to any team they face home or away.
They take on No. 3 Elkhorn South Thursday at home.
Papillion-La Vista 3, Papillion-La Vista South 1 - The Monarchs won 25-20, 23-25, 25-21 and 25-18 for the four-set win. Papio South’s Sophie Hendrix and Ava LeGrand tallied 14 and 10 kills, respectively.
Papio South’s Delanie Vallinch recorded 23 digs while Hendix and Harlei Cole added 17 and 12 digs, respectively.
Papillion-La Vista 3, Millard North 0 — The Monarchs won 27-25, 25-21 and 25-22 for the sweep against the defending champions. Sis finished with 19 kills and 14 digs, while Samantha Riggs and Paschal added 13 and 12 digs respectively. Brooklyn Schram added 39 assists.
Papio’s Norah Sis tallied 22 kills while Chloe Paschal and Logan Jeffus added 15 and 12 kills, respectively.
•Gross Catholic went onto the road to partake in the Beatrice Invite over the weekend. The Cougars finished 2-1 with wins against Beatrice and Malcolm.
The Cougars moved to 3-2 on the season.
Elkhorn 2, Gross 0 — Elkhorn defeated Gross in two sets, winning the first 25-18 and the second 25-23.
Gross 2, Malcolm 1 — Malcolm won the first set, but Gross took the second and third sets 28-22 and 25-22 to win the match.
Gross 2, Beatrice 1 — Gross defeated Beatrice 26-24, 25-27 and 25-21.
Regular Season:
Westside 3, Bellevue East 0 — The Warriors lost 25-19, 25-16 and 25-21 in the sweep. Katie Mendick recorded 10 kills, while Baylee Egan tallied four blocks and Abby Mitchell added 10 digs.
Bryan 3, Benson 1 — The Bears won 25-19, 19-25, 25-20 and 34-32 for the win. Bri Zubia tallied seven kills and Jordan Wattles added 20 assists for the Bears.
Gross 3, Mercy 1 — The Cougars won 25-19, 17-25, 25-18 and 25-22.
Gretna 3, Bellevue West 2 — The T-birds won the first set 36-24 before the Dragons won the next two sets, 25-15 and 25-15. West won the fourth set 25-23 and then Gretna captured the win with a 15-13 win in the fifth set.
Bellevue West’s Kealy Kiviniemi tallied 15 kills while Destiny Ndam-Simpson and Jacki Apel added 14 and 10 kills, respectively. Brittney Sheibal recorded 22 digs and Jayna Hope finished with 39 assists.
Duchesne 3, Ralston 0 — The Cardinals won 25-7, 25-14 and 25-7 for the sweep.
Platteview 3, Arlington 0 — The Trojans captured the sweep with set wins of 25-15, 25-16 and 25-13.
