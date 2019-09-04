Papillion-La Vista opened the season as the No. 1 team in Nebraska and showed why in the Bellevue West Invite over the weekend.
The Monarchs defeated North Platte, No. 8 Papio South, No. 10 Bellevue West, Class B No. 2 Duchesne, No. 2 ranked Millard North and then Class B No. 1 Skutt in the championship.
Papio South, Bellevue West and Bellevue East participated in the invite too.
Bellevue West Invite:
Skutt Catholic 2, Bellevue East 0 — Skutt Catholic won the first two sets, winning the first one 25-11 and the second 25-19. For the Chieftains, Liv Reitsma finished with nine digs and Reitsma, Katie Mendick and Nicole Binder all had three kills.
Western Christian 2, Bellevue East 0 — Western Christian took the first two sets from the Chieftains 25-14 and 25-20 to take the victory. Katie Mendick and Liv Reitsma finished with seven and five kills, respectively.
Lincoln Southeast 2, Bellevue East 1 — Lincoln Southeast took the first set from the Chieftains 25-18 and Bellevue East tied it up after winning the second set 25-21. Lincoln Southeast won the match after taking the third set 25-11.
Papio 2, North Platte 0 — The Monarchs started off their weekend with a win over North Platte with a 25-13 first set victory and a 25-12 second set victory.
Papio South 2, Bellevue West 0 — Papio South took the first set from the Thunderbirds 25-14. Then, after a closely fought second set, The Titans won the match with a 26-24 victory.
Papio 2, Bellevue West 0 — The Monarchs kept the weekend momentum going after a victory over Bellevue West. They won the first set 25-20 and controlled the second set 25-10
Papio South 2, North Platte 0 — The Titans got their second victory of the day after a 2-0 set victory over North Platte. They won the first set 25-11 and the second set 25-20.
Papio 2, Papio South 1 — This was a close battle throughout between these two talented teams. Papio South was able to take the first set 25-21, but the Monarchs answered with a second set victory 25-16 and a third set victory 25-13 to win the match.
Bellevue West 2, North Platte 0 — The Thunderbirds got their first victory Friday over North Platte in two sets. They won the first set 25-16 and the second set 25-10.
Bellevue West 2, Lincoln East — The Thunderbirds won this match in two sets over Lincoln East. They took the first set 25-19 and the second set 25-14 to win the match.
Omaha Westside 2, Bellevue West 0 — Omaha Westside took two sets from Bellevue West in a close battle. They won the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-23.
Bellevue West 2, Lincoln Northeast 0 — Bellevue West finished off their weekend with a 25-16 first set victory and a 25-12 second set victory to take the match.
Lincoln East 2, Bellevue East 0 - Lincoln East took a close first set from Bellevue East 25-23 and took the second set 25-12 for the sweep.
Lincoln Southeast 2, Bellevue East 0 — Southeast took the first set 25-21 and took the second set 34-32 over the Chieftains.
Bellevue East 2, Lincoln Northeast 0 — Bellevue East got their first match victory of the weekend over Lincoln Northeast. The Chieftains won the first set 25-21 and the second set 25-18.
Marian 2, Papio South 0 - The Titans had a close match with the Crusaders but ultimately dropped both sets. Marian won the first set 25-22 and the second set 27-25.
Millard South 2, Papio South 1 — Papio South won the first set 25-22, but Millard South took the next two sets 25-10 and 25-20 to win the match over the Titans.
Papio 2, Duchesne 0 — In their quarterfinal match, the no. 1 ranked Monarchs swept Duchesne with a 25-17 and 25-22 first and second set victory.
Papio 2, Millard North 0 — Papio won their semifinal match up over defending class A state champions Millard North with a 2-0 set victory. They won the first set 25-22 and the second set 25-12.
Papio 2, Skutt Catholic 0 — The Monarchs won the Bellevue West Invite in a showdown with the powerhouse Skutt Catholic. The Monarchs won the close first set 26-24 and won the tournament with a 25-17 victory. The Monarchs finished the tournament with a 12-1 set record. Brooklyn Schram finished with 25 assists while Norah Sis had a team high ten kills.
Ralston and Platteview competed in the Plattsmouth Invite.
The Trojans finished in second place while the Rams finished 1-2.
Plattsmouth Invite results:
Seward 2, Ralston 0 - Seward took the first set 25-14 over the Rams and won the match with a 25-13 second set victory.
Nebraska City 2, Ralston 0 — The Rams dropped two sets in this one as well as Nebraska City took the first set 25-17 and the second set 25-19.
Ralston 2, Raymond Central 1 — Ralston won their set of the day to start this match 25-23, then dropped the second set 25-18. They bounced back and won the match with a 25-22 third set victory.
Platteview 2, Nebraska City 0 - The Trojans scored a two set victory over Nebraska City after winning the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-20.
Platteview 2, Seward 0 — Platteview moved to 2-0 on the day after a victory over Seward. The Trojans won the first set 25-22 and the second set 25-21
Norris 2, Platteview 0 — Norris took the first set over the Trojans 25-18 and then lost a close second set, 27-25.
Regular season:
Bryan 2, Omaha Northwest 1 - The Huskies won the first set before the Bears won the next two to open the season with a win. Bryan’s Olivia Rickley totaled six kills and Jordan Wattles added 12 assists. Kaitlyn Schwenn finished four aces, while Jessica Conway added 10 digs.
Bryan 2, Benson 0 - The Bears won the first set 25-11 and the second set 25-23 for the sweep. Rickley had six kills, while Schwenn added two blocks and four assists.
Gretna 3, Millard North 1 - The No. 7 Dragons downed No. 2 ranked Millard North on the road to start the season. Gretna only loss was in the second set. Lydia Yost had 15 kills while Skylar McCune and Avery Kallman added 11 kills each. Kenedy Schaecher totaled 24 digs while McCune and Yost finished with 15 and 14 digs, respectively.
Plattsmouth 3, Gross 1 — The Cougars lone win came in the second set on the road.
Papio South 3, Omaha Central 0 — The eighth-ranked Titans cruised by winning by 10 points in all-three sets for the sweep. Sophie Hendrix finished with 11 kills, while Kynley Sis added 14 digs and Ashlyn Dierks totaled 15 assists.
