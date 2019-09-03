Papio continued their stretch of impressive golf as they finished third out of eight teams on Tuesday August 27th at the Beatrice Country Club. Papio South finished sixth and Ralston/Mercy finished seventh in the invite.

Papio got another stellar performance from Sydney Taake, who finished second with a 72. This set a school record for lowest individual round and tied her career competitive low. Elly Speece also shot an 80 and placed eighth for the Monarchs. They finished with a team score of 335.

Millard North took second with a score of 334 and Lincoln Southwest took the victory with a score of 315.

For Papio South, Kaelyn Panko led the way with a 13th place finish and an 88. This was a personal best round for her. Kya Harrison finished second on the team with a 104. The Titans finished with a team score of 411.

For Ralston/Mercy, Grace Gonka finished with a 106 and a 27th place finish. They finished with a team score of 438.

Elkhorn South Invite:

The Gretna girls golf team participated in the Elkhorn South Invite and finished with a team score of 413, finishing in eight place. Leading the way for the Dragons was Sammy Randels with a 98 and Kate Zeleny with a 100.

Randels recorded the top front nine score with a 47 while Randels, Zeleny and Bailey Roberts all recorded a 51 on the back nine for the Dragons.

