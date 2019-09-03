Papio continued their stretch of impressive golf as they finished third out of eight teams on Tuesday August 27th at the Beatrice Country Club. Papio South finished sixth and Ralston/Mercy finished seventh in the invite.
Papio got another stellar performance from Sydney Taake, who finished second with a 72. This set a school record for lowest individual round and tied her career competitive low. Elly Speece also shot an 80 and placed eighth for the Monarchs. They finished with a team score of 335.
Millard North took second with a score of 334 and Lincoln Southwest took the victory with a score of 315.
For Papio South, Kaelyn Panko led the way with a 13th place finish and an 88. This was a personal best round for her. Kya Harrison finished second on the team with a 104. The Titans finished with a team score of 411.
For Ralston/Mercy, Grace Gonka finished with a 106 and a 27th place finish. They finished with a team score of 438.
Elkhorn South Invite:
The Gretna girls golf team participated in the Elkhorn South Invite and finished with a team score of 413, finishing in eight place. Leading the way for the Dragons was Sammy Randels with a 98 and Kate Zeleny with a 100.
Randels recorded the top front nine score with a 47 while Randels, Zeleny and Bailey Roberts all recorded a 51 on the back nine for the Dragons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.