Softball opened up this past week and weekend with multiple teams participating in the Chieftain Invitational hosted by Bellevue East. Papio finished the invitational 4-0 and outscored their opponents 31-0 thanks to some incredible pitching from Jordyn Bahl and Bailee Lampman.
Bahl pitched 14 innings, allowing just one hit, no runs and striking out 31 in the process. She threw two no hitters back to back against Papio South and Elkhorn. Lampman finished the tournament pitching 6 innings, allowing four hits, no runs and striking out eight.
Bellevue East finished the tournament 0-4. Bellevue West and Papio South finished the weekend 1-3, while Gretna finished the tournament 3-1 with close victory against against North Star, the tournaments runner up.
Chieftain Invite results:
Gretna 6, Bellevue East 4 - Ensley Frame and Mackenzie Devine led the way with two hits a piece while Devine and Jenna Marshall each added two RBI.
Elkhorn South 7, Bellevue East 6 - Sami Reding had three hits for Bellevue while Liana McMurtry and Olivia Holtz added two each.
Bennington 7, Bellevue East 6 — Olivia Holtz had five RBI and added a home run while going 2-3 at the plate
Millard West 7, Bellevue East 2 — Holtz and Reese Floro each had one RBI for the Chieftains.
Elkhorn South 9, Bellevue West 4 - Elkhorn south broke out for an eight run third inning which would end up being the deciding factor. Claire Zbylut had two hits and two RBI.
Lincoln East 13, Bellevue West 3 — Four Thunderbirds had two hits each while Alexis Page and Emma Chrisman had an RBI each.
Bellevue West 7, Omaha Central 3 - Ashleigh Ragone finished 3-3 with three runs scored batting from the lead off spot.
Elkhorn South 14, Bellevue West 4 - Zbylut finished 3-3 while Chrisman added two RBI.
North Star 2, Gretna 1 — Mackenzie Devine had the lone hit and RBI of the game for the Dragons.
Gretna 6, Lincoln East 5 — Kalee Higdon and Jerzy Rowe each had two hits a piece while Rowe added two RBI.
Gretna 14, Millard North 0 — Rowe and Megan Eurich teamed up to throw a three hit shutout. Kaelyn Fisher added a three run home run and Alyssa Morbach also had 3 RBI.
Papio 10, Omaha Central 0 — Bailee Lampman finished with a shutout while Jordyn Bahl finished with 3 RBI and Mia Jarecki added 2 RBI.
Papio 9, Papio South 0 — Jordyn Bahl pitched a no hitter while striking out 10 batters while adding 2 RBI at the plate. Amaya Staehlin and Kaylee Wagner each added a home run for the Monarchs.
Papio 5, Elkhorn 0 — Bahl pitched her second consecutive no hitter while striking out 13 through 6 innings. Bahl added 2 RBI and Jarecki led the way with two hits.
Papio 7, North Star 0 — To finish off the tournament, Bahl and Lampman combined for a one hit shutout while striking out 10 in the process.
Papio South 10, Omaha Central 0 — Mariah Unverzagt pitched a complete game shutout while giving up just one hit and striking out seven. Lindsey Kelly and Zoe Petrash each had three hits while Petrash added four RBI.
Lincoln East 4, Papio South 3 — Lindsey Kelly had two hits for the Titans while Unverzagt added two RBI.
Millard North 6, Papio South 4 — Petrash and Jenna Shewmaker each recorded two RBI for the Titans.
• In addition to the Chieftain Invite, there were three other tournaments and invitationals over the weekend. Gross and Ralston participated in the Cougar Classic, Omaha Bryan hosted the Omaha Bryan Invitational and Platteview played at the Doris Blair Softball Complex.
Gross finished the Cougar Classic 3-0, with victories on Thursday over Duchesne/Roncalli and Ralston and a victory Saturday over Omaha Westside 7-3.
Ralston finished the classic 0-3, losing to Duchesne, Gross and Douglas County West.
Cougar Classic results:
Gross 11, Duchesne/Roncalli 3 — Abbie Jo Gaube finished 4-4 with RBI while Mackenna Sidzyik added three hits and Karlie Chonis led the way with 5 RBI.
Gross 2, Ralston 0 — Jenna Skradski pitched a compete game shutout while giving up five hits and striking out 11. Gaube and Rachel Jacobson had the only RBI’s of the game.
Gross 7, Omaha Westside 3 — Gaube concluded her excellent weekend with another 3 hit performance while Raegan Hughes also added three hits and Sidzyik recorded four RBI.
Duchesne 11, Ralston 4 — Kennedy Walls led the way recording three hits in four at bats, while Morgan Beaty added two hits.
Douglas County West 9, Ralston 1 — Walls finished 2-2 with the lone RBI of the game for the Rams.
Omaha Bryan finished their tournament 2-2, starting with losses to Omaha South and Burke and then rallying to finish the weekend .500 with high scoring wins over Northwest and Lincoln High.
Omaha Bryan Invite results:
Burke 15, Bryan 0 — Erin Loftus recorded the sole hit of the game for the Bears.
Bryan 13, Northwest 3 — Loftus finished 4-4 with three runs scored while Emma Cramer added 3 RBI.
Bryan 15, Lincoln 11 — Bryan recorded a seven run fifth inning to seal this one. Alexis Poledna finished with 5 RBI while Zoe Olsen finished with three hits and three RBI.
Omaha South 8, Bryan 0 — Loftus, Katalina King and Brea Reed all recorded one hit.
Platteview finished their weekend 3-0 and scoring a total of 50 runs over the span of three games. They defeated Lakeview 22-6, South Sioux City 17-0 and Falls City 11-5.
Doris Blair results:
Platteview 22, Lakeview 6 - Alex Stoner finished with six RBI and Emma Lewis added five RBI in a blow out win for the Trojans.
Platteview 17, South Sioux City 0 - Stoner pitched a four hit shutout while striking out four. Lewis recorded three hits while Stoner, Alyssa Husing and Kaitlyn Jeffrey all added three RBI.
Platteview 11, Falls City 5- Kailee Burkhardt recorded four hits and four RBI while Husing added two RBI and two runs scored.
Regular season:
Gretna 12, Bellevue East 8 — Kalee Hugdon finished with 2 hits and 2 RBI. Jenna Marshall added two hits.
Burke 12, Bellevue West 2 — Burke started the game with a seven run first inning and never looked back.
Papio 9, Millard North 1 — Bahl threw 6 innings, giving up one hit and striking out 12.
Millard West 10, Papio South 1 — Petrash led the way for the Titans with two hits.
Syracuse 13, Platteview 9 — Husing and Burkhardt led the way with four hits a piece and Burkhardt added four RBI.
