LINCOLN — Per usual, Nebraska and Northwestern are in a rock fight.

The Huskers lead the Wildcats 10-3 at the break thanks to a 42-yard touchdown run by Wan’Dale Robinson.

Adrian Martinez is 8 for 12 for 61 yards passing. Beyond that long run by Robinson, Nebraska has struggled to move the ball. But so has Northwestern, with just 121 total yards on 37 plays.

Both teams traded three-and-outs on opening drives. A delay of game before the very first snap ruined Northwestern’s first possession. A false start on third-and-1 and an illegal shift on third-and-6 killed Nebraska’s first.

Robinson broke the monotony with a 42-yard run up the sideline on third-and-8 for a 7-0 lead. Martinez kept that drive alive with a third-and-4 throw to Kanawai Noa, and Robinson scooted past defenders two plays later.

Nebraska is without Maurice Washington, it appears. He’s been on the bench leaning against his helmet all game. And Northwestern is starting Aidan Smith at quarterback, a redshirt junior in his first start.

Nebraska’s defense held on another third down to give the offense the ball back. Northwestern was 1 for 5 on third down in the first.

Two plays from Martinez on third down — a 5-yard scramble, then a 24-yard pass rolling to his left to Austin Allen — led to NU’s second score. On fourth-and-1, Scott Frost elected to kick instead of going for it. Former safety Lane McCallum hit a 35-yarder for 10-0.

A 50-yard kickoff return set up the Wildcats' first scoring drive. Smith escaped for 11 yards on a zone-read on third-and-9 to keep the drive alive. Charlie Kuhbander barely got his 40-yarder over the crossbar, but it cleared to cut the lead to 7.

Nebraska went back to its I-formation, but it quickly failed, giving Northwestern the ball back at the 32. Smith converted two straight third downs — one through the air, one on the ground — but Dicaprio Bootle knocked away a pass to force a punt. Nebraska had 72 seconds on the clock, but was forced to give the ball back to Northwestern about 30 seconds later.

Smith completed two passes to cross the 50, but with five seconds left he was sacked as time expired.

Nebraska gets the ball after the break.