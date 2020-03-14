LINCOLN — With star point guard Chucky Hepburn enduring an off night, Bellevue West desperately needed to find alternate sources of offense.

Enter the Fidler brothers.

Senior Louis Fidler had 16 points, three assists and two steals, and junior Frankie Fidler finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals as the No. 3 Thunderbirds rallied for a 64-62 victory over No. 2 Millard North Saturday night in the Class A title game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Fidlers combined for 15 second-half points, and Bellevue West overcame a 14-point deficit in the final 3:58.

“They do different things, but their effect on the game is similar in that they can both score, they can both rebound and they both can run,” Thunderbirds coach Doug Woodard said of the Fidlers. “Frankie is a little more cerebral. ... Louis is a little more attack-oriented — trying to get him to slow down some is a chore — but his attacking of the rim was a huge part of that comeback.”

While Hepburn, a Wisconsin basketball commit, struggled to score seven points while shooting 1 of 13 from the floor, Louis Fidler said the Thunderbirds didn’t panic.

“If Chucky is having an off game, he’ll always look to distribute more, and that’s exactly what he did,” Louis Fidler said of Hepburn, who recorded a game-high seven assists. “When he distributed, we pushed the ball to the rim and scored.”

Frankie Fidler averaged 18.7 points in his last three games, surpassing the average of 11.5 points per game that he brought to the state tournament. Louis Fidler’s average of 14.3 points at state was just shy of his 15.5-point average coming into the tournament.

The Thunderbirds needed every point in the championship game, considering that Hepburn was held 10.7 points below his season average.

“This just proves that even if one of our best players is having an off night, the others around us can step up, too,” Frankie Fidler said. “There are a lot of good players on this team, and you saw some of that tonight.”

The Fidlers said they increased their effort following Bellevue West’s 70-60 home setback against Millard North on Feb. 14.

“After that loss, we actually picked it up a lot on defense and all around in practice,” Louis said. “We both increased our intensity levels and really played well from that time on.”

Frankie Fidler hit two free throws with 22 seconds remaining for the go-ahead points. That capped a 16-0 game-ending run for Bellevue West (24-3) that included a pair of 3-pointers by freshman Josiah Dotzler.

The earlier loss to the Mustangs (24-4) made Saturday night’s comeback victory even sweeter, Louis Fidler said.

“I have no clue how that happened,” Louis Fidler said of the improbable comeback victory. “I was asking everybody after the game how we did that. I guess it was just a 16-0 run and Josiah’s 3s started it and we just went from there. That was a game-changer there.”

As they recalled their past battles as youngsters, squaring off against each other in games of one-on-one in their driveway, Frankie Fidler said it was special for him to be able to experience capturing a championship with his older brother.

“It’s a great feeling to be able to win this together and have each other there,” Frankie said. “Next year, I know I won’t have him playing on the team with me, but I’m still going to do my best to get another championship for him.”

As for Louis Fidler, he appeared satisfied with the championship he already has in hand.

“It feels great,” he said. “Our sophomore year we were so close. Last year we were so close, and finally getting there and winning in this fashion, being down 14 and then coming back and getting the win, it’s an indescribable feeling.”