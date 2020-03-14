LINCOLN — With star point guard Chucky Hepburn enduring an off night, Bellevue West desperately needed to find alternate sources of offense.
Enter the Fidler brothers.
Senior Louis Fidler had 16 points, three assists and two steals, and junior Frankie Fidler finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and two steals as the No. 3 Thunderbirds rallied for a 64-62 victory over No. 2 Millard North Saturday night in the Class A title game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Fidlers combined for 15 second-half points, and Bellevue West overcame a 14-point deficit in the final 3:58.
“They do different things, but their effect on the game is similar in that they can both score, they can both rebound and they both can run,” Thunderbirds coach Doug Woodard said of the Fidlers. “Frankie is a little more cerebral. ... Louis is a little more attack-oriented — trying to get him to slow down some is a chore — but his attacking of the rim was a huge part of that comeback.”
While Hepburn, a Wisconsin basketball commit, struggled to score seven points while shooting 1 of 13 from the floor, Louis Fidler said the Thunderbirds didn’t panic.
“If Chucky is having an off game, he’ll always look to distribute more, and that’s exactly what he did,” Louis Fidler said of Hepburn, who recorded a game-high seven assists. “When he distributed, we pushed the ball to the rim and scored.”
Frankie Fidler averaged 18.7 points in his last three games, surpassing the average of 11.5 points per game that he brought to the state tournament. Louis Fidler’s average of 14.3 points at state was just shy of his 15.5-point average coming into the tournament.
The Thunderbirds needed every point in the championship game, considering that Hepburn was held 10.7 points below his season average.
“This just proves that even if one of our best players is having an off night, the others around us can step up, too,” Frankie Fidler said. “There are a lot of good players on this team, and you saw some of that tonight.”
The Fidlers said they increased their effort following Bellevue West’s 70-60 home setback against Millard North on Feb. 14.
“After that loss, we actually picked it up a lot on defense and all around in practice,” Louis said. “We both increased our intensity levels and really played well from that time on.”
Frankie Fidler hit two free throws with 22 seconds remaining for the go-ahead points. That capped a 16-0 game-ending run for Bellevue West (24-3) that included a pair of 3-pointers by freshman Josiah Dotzler.
The earlier loss to the Mustangs (24-4) made Saturday night’s comeback victory even sweeter, Louis Fidler said.
“I have no clue how that happened,” Louis Fidler said of the improbable comeback victory. “I was asking everybody after the game how we did that. I guess it was just a 16-0 run and Josiah’s 3s started it and we just went from there. That was a game-changer there.”
As they recalled their past battles as youngsters, squaring off against each other in games of one-on-one in their driveway, Frankie Fidler said it was special for him to be able to experience capturing a championship with his older brother.
“It’s a great feeling to be able to win this together and have each other there,” Frankie said. “Next year, I know I won’t have him playing on the team with me, but I’m still going to do my best to get another championship for him.”
As for Louis Fidler, he appeared satisfied with the championship he already has in hand.
“It feels great,” he said. “Our sophomore year we were so close. Last year we were so close, and finally getting there and winning in this fashion, being down 14 and then coming back and getting the win, it’s an indescribable feeling.”
The Bellevue West bench races to the floor following their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North fans (from left) Tate Etzelmiller, Lindsey Hyland, Ryker Etzelmiller and Katie Etzelmiller cheer as the starting lineup is announced as the team prepares to take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
A sign in the Auburn section says "Take State Don't Contaminate" as they take on Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. The only fans allowed were staff and immediate family because of coronavirus fears.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis collapses to the court as Bellevue West celebrates their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard hugs Chucky Hepburn following the team's win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West raises the state trophy following their win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn raises a piece of the net to the sky following the team's win over Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Jasen Green looks to the basket under coverage by Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis, left, is guarded by Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championship.
Millard North's Saint Thomas leads the team onto the court to take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon talks to his team during a timeout as they take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn and Millard North's Jadin Johnson go after a loose ball during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Frankie Fidler, left, and Johnathan Shanklin double team Millard North's Jasen Green during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Jadin Johnson scores against Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Saint Thomas shoots under pressure by Bellevue West's Johnathan Shanklin during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis jump stops before shooting against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
A Millard North fan plays with a blow up basketball as the Mustangs take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon yells instructions to his players as they take on Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Max Murrell dunks the ball against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Saint Thomas shoots under coverage by Bellevue West's Johnathan Shanklin during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
Millard North's Max Murrell dunks the ball against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis drives to the hoop against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis shoots under coverage by Bellevue West's Nate Glantz during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West head coach Doug Woodard argues over a double technical call made against both teams during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North head coach Tim Cannon argues with a double technical call made against both teams during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Saint Thomas scores against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn dribbles down the court against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Johnathan Shanklin dunks the ball against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Hunter Sallis is guarded by Bellevue West's Trey Hepburn during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Chucky Hepburn is guarded by Millard North's Jadin Johnson during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Josiah Dotzler scores against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Trey Hepburn, left, and Millard North's Max Murrell go after a loose ball during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Bellevue West's Trey Hepburn goes after a loose ball against Millard North's Max Murrell during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Millard North's Saint Thomas reacts to a foul called on him late in the fourth quarter against Bellevue West during the Class A Nebraska state basketball championships.
The Bellevue West bench watches with anticipation as the game winning free throw is shot against Millard North during the Class A Nebraska state basketball tournament.
Falls City Sacred Heart celebrates winning their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jakob Jordan and Jacob Hoy take to the floor before their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jarrot Simon and Humphrey St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer vie for a rebound during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Humphrey St. Francis' players sit on the bench after losing their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Humphrey St. Francis' Tanner Pfeifer vies for a rebound against Falls City defenders during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jacob Hoy swings the net after cutting it free after winning their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Humphrey St. Francis' Trevor Pfeifer blocks Falls City Sacred Heart's Jacob Hoy during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jack Fiegener reacts after being fouled while making a basket against Humphrey St. Francis during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jacob Hoy shoots over Humphrey St. Francis' Haustyn Forney, Taylor Wemhoff and Trevor Pfeifer during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Tyler Witt shoots free throws during the game against Humphery St. Francis' during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Falls City Sacred Heart's Jacob Hoy is fouled by Humphery St. Francis' Haustyn Forney (right) during their Class D-2 state championship game on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt celebrates winning their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld hugs head coach Kyle Jurgens after receiving his state championship medal after winning the Class B state title game on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon scores an open layup against Omaha Roncalli during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt rushes the floor after defeating Omaha Roncalli during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Omaha Roncalli's Shane Orr shoots a three over Omaha Skutt's Charles Fletcher during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon is fouled on a layup by Omaha Roncalli's Mitchel Orr during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar and Omaha Roncalli's Mitchel Orr chase down a loose ball during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's William McMeen is fouled by Omaha Roncalli's Taiden Red during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld controls the ball against Omaha Roncalli's Shane Orr during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Omaha Roncalli's Jackson Dotzler passes the ball over Omaha Skutt's Andrew Merfeld during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt head coach Kyle Jurgens kisses his wife Stephanie Jurgens after winning the Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's bench reacts after Tyson Gordon (not pictured) sinks a three causing Omaha Roncalli to call a timeout during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.
Omaha Skutt's Luke Skar is fouled by Omaha Roncalli's Mitchel Orr during their Class B state championship game on Saturday.