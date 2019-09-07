BOULDER, Colo. — Nebraska is dominating Colorado on the road, up 17-0 at halftime.

Adrian Martinez looks like his old self. The sophomore is 9 for 9 passing for 180 yards and a touchdown. He has 45 rushing yards on six carries and a score. Wide receiver JD Spielman has three catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

The Husker defense is keeping Colorado in check. The Blackshirts have three sacks, five tackles for loss and are keeping the Buffs to 0 yards per rush. Colorado quarterback Steven Montez is 13 for 18 for 84 yards and a pick.

Nebraska is out-gaining Colorado 266 to 84

Nebraska, and its about 25,000 fans covering Folsom Field, rattled Colorado early, forcing a third-and 25 thanks to two CU penalties. Lamar Jackson finished a play which would’ve forced a punt, but he — and the rest of the crowd — didn’t hear the whistle. He was called for a personal foul, giving CU new life. Despite a fourth-and-1 conversion near midfield, CU couldn’t produce points, and Nebraska took over at the 4-yard line.

A 10-yard swing pass to Maurice Washington got NU out of the graveyard. A 12-yard scramble from Martinez put NU near the 50. Martinez then found a wide-open Spielman near the 20. Spielman made one man miss and jogged into the end zone to give NU a 7-0 lead.

A Caleb Tannor sack on third-and-9 stopped the next CU drive behind the 50.

Martinez hit Washington for 28 yards on their next drive. But two plays later, CU linebacker Mikial Onu up-ended Martinez and forced a fumble. CU took over at their own 36.

A Mohamed Barry sack on third-and-6 stopped that drive.

Colorado forced a Nebraska punt, but Isaac Armstrong was clocked on the play, giving NU a first down on roughing the kicker.

Martinez made CU pay. He hit Wan’Dale Robinson for 20, then Spielman for 20. He skipped into the end zone for his first rushing touchdown of the season to give Nebraska a 14-0 lead.

Jackson picked off Montez on the next drive. He now has two forced turnovers in two games. Armstrong knocked in a 26-yard field goal to go up 17-0.

Colorado strung together a drive in the final two minutes and got to the Nebraska 46, but couldn’t go any further.

A "Go Big Red" chant spilled out into the Boulder afternoon as the Buffs took a delay of game before punting and taking a three-score deficit into halftime.