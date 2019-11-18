Huskers brace for first trip to Maryland
LINCOLN — There wasn’t much talk Monday about Nebraska’s next opponent. After all, the Huskers and Maryland don’t have much of a history.
Some upperclassmen can recall the schools’ only meeting, a 28-7 NU win in Lincoln in 2016. Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez — from California — could offer only that he has been to Washington, D.C., and the East Coast before. Coach Scott Frost coached UCF at Maryland in 2017, when the Knights won 38-10.
“Looking forward to being familiar with the place and going back,” Frost said.
Martinez didn’t receive his first Maryland question until 10 minutes into his interview, praising the Terps and how excited the Huskers were to play their fifth road contest of the fall.
Despite facing a defense allowing 34.3 points per game (114th nationally), Martinez said he expects a stiffer test from the unit in College Park.
“I think regardless of previous games, this or that, I know they’re going to come and bring their best when they play us,” Martinez said.
Frost noted a team in a similar “growth curve” to Nebraska. The Terps (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) have lost five straight and seven of their past eight, with most coming in lopsided fashion.
“Obviously the results probably haven’t been what they wanted, similar to where we are right now,” Frost said. “I think it’s two teams that both need a win. And I think both teams are probably going to pour a lot into this.”
Spielman nearing records
JD Spielman doesn’t make a habit of speaking with reporters. But his quarterback lit up Monday when discussing the junior receiver.
Spielman is nearing a variety of Nebraska records. He is 40 receiving yards from becoming the first Husker to reach 800 yards in three seasons. With 2,408 career receiving yards, he needs 72 to jump three players and into third place on the school’s career list. Only Stanley Morgan (2,747) and Kenny Bell (2,689) would still be ahead of the 5-foot-9 Minnesota native.
“JD’s not the type of guy to boast about his accolades,” Martinez said. “He shows up to work every day and gets it done in practice and gets it done in the games. A guy that I’ve been able to trust pretty much since I first got here. So, obviously, tons of respect for JD. He’s just going to keep going. He brings it every game.
“He’s a tough guy. Tough little guy — hope he hears that.”
Spielman caught four balls for 71 yards and a touchdown against Wisconsin. He leads the team with 760 yards and two receiving touchdowns this year on 39 catches.
First thing first
It’s not often spoken about in team meetings or in practice.
But the words “bowl berth” hang over everything that’s happening this week, running back Wyatt Mazour said on Monday.
“We obviously want a bowl bid, and we want to play in the postseason, so that’s the goal right now,” Mazour said. “We have to take it week by week, and the first step to that is winning this week at Maryland.”
Nebraska’s on the brink of missing a bowl for the third straight season, something that hasn’t happened since the 1950s. If the Huskers lost to Maryland or Iowa, it would also be the first time since 1959 to 1961 that the program has posted a losing record in three straight seasons.
“I just want to show progress,” linebacker Mohamed Barry said. “It would mean everything to show progress this season. So winning these next two games, going to a bowl game as a senior and leaving here, that would mean everything to show that we made progress this year.”
In an ideal world, Nebraska would already be bowl eligible, Barry said.
But even so, this sets up nicely for a win-and-you’re-in type game against Iowa on Black Friday, should NU beat Maryland this weekend.
“The setup is nice,” Barry said. “If we beat Maryland, then it’s Iowa at home, everything is on the line. We play better at home anyways. It’s a great setup. We did well against Wisconsin. I think that was a confidence booster for the team. It’s just primed for a grand finale, I’d say.”
Offensive plan is in focus
Nebraska took off pads for practice on Monday to try to stay healthy.
Mazour said the team appeared more focused than usual during the installation of the offense.
“I felt like today we were definitely on our P’s and Q’s and locked in and laser focused,” Mazour said. “Every week comes new installs, and usually Monday and Tuesday is kind of, ‘As long as we’re going full speed we’ll get it fixed on Wednesday and Thursday and get it more detailed on it.’ But today I think for a Monday we were on our P’s and Q’s on everything and didn’t have many mistakes.”
Praise for Mills
After Saturday’s performance, Dedrick Mills said he wasn’t going to let Wisconsin’s Jonathan Taylor outdo him.
Mills ended up with 188 yards on just 17 carries. Taylor eclipsed 200 yards and had two scores on 25 carries.
“I felt like we made him earn all his yards,” Barry said. “His most explosive play was 19 yards, and everything else was really earned by him.”
Mills averaged 11.1 yards per carry, with multiple runs of 20 yards or more, including a 43-yard scamper.
“Dedrick was just out there gashing them,” Barry said. “So I think he did, in comparison, I think he did a real good job.”
Quick hits
» Frost was surprised to see Carlos Davis on the bench Saturday. Frost said Davis had been nursing his ankle during the week, but still practiced some, before coming to coaches Saturday morning and telling them he wouldn’t play.
» JoJo Domann replaced the now-dismissed Tyrin Ferguson on the depth chart at outside linebacker. Ferguson was removed from the team Friday. He has actively been pursuing a career in real estate.
— Sierra Karst, Sam McKewon, Chris Heady, Evan Bland
