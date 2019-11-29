LINCOLN — Iowa has scored touchdowns from 55 yards, 45 yards and 95 yards, and the Hawkeyes have a 24-10 lead over Nebraska at halftime.

Nebraska is getting out-gained 202 to 114, is averaging just 3.2 yards per offensive play and 3.6 yards per carry. Adrian Martinez has completed 8 of his 12 passes for 32 yards. He has one interception. Noah Vedral played one series, completing one of his three passes for 11 yards.

Freshman Luke McCaffrey has played but as a wide receiver.

Iowa, meanwhile, looks like Iowa has looked against Nebraska the last few years. Tyler Goodson has 109 yards rushing on 10 carries. Ihmir Smith-Marsette has one carry for 45 yards and a score, and has returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Nate Stanley is 5 of 12 passing for 39 yards and one pick.

Both teams traded punts until Smith-Marsette took off on a reverse 45 yards down the sideline, so open and so fooling Nebraska’s defense he ran side by side with quarterback Nate Stanley, who was the lead blocker. He dove into the end zone for 7-0 with 11:04 left.

Nebraska mixed up quarterbacks on the next possession — bringing in Vedral to throw on first down. Dedrick Mills picked up 11, then 15 more on a personal foul. JD Spielman then threw to an open Adrian Martinez, but the pass was just out of Martinez's reach. Vedral then nearly threw a pick, then threw it out of bounds on third down, and NU was forced to punt again.

A 27-yard punt gave NU the ball on the Iowa 37. After a 20-yard pass from Martinez to Kade Warner, NU couldn’t do much else. Matt Waldoch hit a 41-yard field goal, a career long for the former club soccer player, and it was 7-3.

On the second play of the next drive, Goodson bolted up the middle of a gaping hole, out-sprinting Nebraska defensive backs in the end zone for a 55-yard score.

The Hawkeyes had just one run play go for 40 or more yards entering the game, then rattled off two in the opening 10 minutes. In the first quarter, Iowa averaged 10.6 yards per offensive play, 15.2 yards per rush and out-gained Nebraska 191 to 44. The Huskers, meanwhile, gained 2.3 yards per play and 2.6 yards per rush.

Ben Stille, Darrion Daniels then JoJo Domann all got into the Iowa backfield for tackles for loss to force Iowa out of the red zone. Keith Duncan barely sneaked in a career-long 49-yard field goal to take a 14-point lead.

After a stalled Nebraska drive of three plays and five total yards, Stanley gave NU a gift, throwing a ball that was nearly picked by JoJo Domann, but it bounced threw his hands and ended up in the arms of Cam Taylor-Britt, who sprinted 38 yards the other way for a score to make it 17-10.

Iowa made it up quickly with a 95-yard kickoff return by Smith-Marsette to regain a 14-point lead. It’s just the fourth time in school history Nebraska has allowed two kickoff return touchdowns in a season. Wisconsin also returned one two weeks ago.

Nebraska got the ball back in the final three minutes and converted a third-and-8 on a pass from Martinez to Mills. He then threw a pick into double coverage. Iowa then took a knee to take it to halftime.