LINCOLN — Iowa has scored touchdowns from 55 yards, 45 yards and 95 yards, and the Hawkeyes have a 24-10 lead over Nebraska at halftime.
Nebraska is getting out-gained 202 to 114, is averaging just 3.2 yards per offensive play and 3.6 yards per carry. Adrian Martinez has completed 8 of his 12 passes for 32 yards. He has one interception. Noah Vedral played one series, completing one of his three passes for 11 yards.
Freshman Luke McCaffrey has played but as a wide receiver.
Iowa, meanwhile, looks like Iowa has looked against Nebraska the last few years. Tyler Goodson has 109 yards rushing on 10 carries. Ihmir Smith-Marsette has one carry for 45 yards and a score, and has returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Nate Stanley is 5 of 12 passing for 39 yards and one pick.
Both teams traded punts until Smith-Marsette took off on a reverse 45 yards down the sideline, so open and so fooling Nebraska’s defense he ran side by side with quarterback Nate Stanley, who was the lead blocker. He dove into the end zone for 7-0 with 11:04 left.
Nebraska mixed up quarterbacks on the next possession — bringing in Vedral to throw on first down. Dedrick Mills picked up 11, then 15 more on a personal foul. JD Spielman then threw to an open Adrian Martinez, but the pass was just out of Martinez's reach. Vedral then nearly threw a pick, then threw it out of bounds on third down, and NU was forced to punt again.
A 27-yard punt gave NU the ball on the Iowa 37. After a 20-yard pass from Martinez to Kade Warner, NU couldn’t do much else. Matt Waldoch hit a 41-yard field goal, a career long for the former club soccer player, and it was 7-3.
On the second play of the next drive, Goodson bolted up the middle of a gaping hole, out-sprinting Nebraska defensive backs in the end zone for a 55-yard score.
The Hawkeyes had just one run play go for 40 or more yards entering the game, then rattled off two in the opening 10 minutes. In the first quarter, Iowa averaged 10.6 yards per offensive play, 15.2 yards per rush and out-gained Nebraska 191 to 44. The Huskers, meanwhile, gained 2.3 yards per play and 2.6 yards per rush.
Ben Stille, Darrion Daniels then JoJo Domann all got into the Iowa backfield for tackles for loss to force Iowa out of the red zone. Keith Duncan barely sneaked in a career-long 49-yard field goal to take a 14-point lead.
After a stalled Nebraska drive of three plays and five total yards, Stanley gave NU a gift, throwing a ball that was nearly picked by JoJo Domann, but it bounced threw his hands and ended up in the arms of Cam Taylor-Britt, who sprinted 38 yards the other way for a score to make it 17-10.
Iowa made it up quickly with a 95-yard kickoff return by Smith-Marsette to regain a 14-point lead. It’s just the fourth time in school history Nebraska has allowed two kickoff return touchdowns in a season. Wisconsin also returned one two weeks ago.
Nebraska got the ball back in the final three minutes and converted a third-and-8 on a pass from Martinez to Mills. He then threw a pick into double coverage. Iowa then took a knee to take it to halftime.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt hangs his head after a 27-24 loss to on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska teammates try to help Collin Miller, 31, off the field as he gathers his thoughts following a 27-24 loss against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa's Charlie Jones celebrates the teams win over Nebraska as the final skirmish on the field runs out the clock on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa's Nate Wieting runs around the field celebrating a win over Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley throws a pass against Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Ben Stille tackles Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez completes a pass to Dedrick Mills against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt trips up Nico Ragaini on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle celebrates forcing an Iowa fumble and the Huskers recovering the ball during the second half on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Luke McCaffrey is dragged down by Iowa's Geno Stone on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman is lifted into the air by Luke McCaffrey after scoring a third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman celebrates after scoring a third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Luke McCaffrey celebrates after throwing a third quarter touchdown pass against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels does a little dancing after making a stop against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour scores a third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour celebrates his third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Wyatt Mazour celebrates his third quarter touchdown against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Matt Waldoch kicks a field goal against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
A Nebraska balloon floats low to the field as the Huskers take on Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Marquel Dismuke breaks up a pass intended for Iowa's Austin Spiewak on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JoJo Domann tackles Iowa's Mekhi Sargent on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez looks for a pass against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Jack Stoll catches a pass against Iowa on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Nate Stanley looks for a pass against Nebraska on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson is late to the tackle as Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette scores on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs the ball against Iowa on Friday at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Darrion Daniels tackles Iowa's Tyler Goodson for a loss in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Carlos Davis tries to break through a double team block in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt intercepts a pass intended by for Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette in the second quarter.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills is brought down in the second quarter by the Iowa defense.
Nebraska's Cam Taylor-Britt runs an interception in for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette breaks free on way to returning a kickoff for a touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is taken down by Iowa's A.J. Epenesa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Jack Koerner, right, intercepts a pass intended for Nebraska's Jack Stoll in the second quarter.
Iowa's Tyler Goodson is taken down by Nebraska's Will Honas and Ben Stille during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Ihmir Smith-Marsette breaks free for a first quarter touchdown against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez is hit by Iowa's Brady Reiff during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills runs against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman throws an incomplete pass to Adrian Martinez during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Nate Stanley makes a play call against Nebraska during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Kade Warner makes a catch against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Matt Waldoch is greeted after connecting on a first quarter field goal against Iowa during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Iowa's Kristian Welch tips a pass from Nebraska's Adrian Martinez intended for Jack Stoll during their game on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska cheerleader Jake Jundt, with the bullhorn, yells cheers as the Husker football team arrives at Memorial Stadium for the game.
Nebraska football fans lean out of the crowd to get a better view of the Nebraska football team as the players arrive at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez, left, and Noah Vedral greet the crowd as the football team arrives at Memorial Stadium.
Fans gather for the Nebraska football teams arrival to Memorial Stadium.
Herbie Husker tries on a fan's corncob hat before the Nebraska football players arrived at Memorial Stadium to play Iowa on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez leads the Huskers through a crowd of fans as they prepare to play Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez leads the Huskers through a crowd of fans as they prepare to play Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Friday in Lincoln.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost high fives fans as he and his team arrive at Memorial Stadium to take on Iowa in the Heroes Game on Friday in Lincoln.
