LINCOLN — Two scores in less than two minutes of game action have the Badgers up 13 on Nebraska in the first half.

Nebraska led 14-10 after an Adrian Martinez rushing touchdown, but a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jack Coan to AJ Turner, followed by a pick thrown by Martinez and a rushing touchdown from Jonathan Taylor have Wisconsin up 27-14 at the break.

Both teams are thriving on the ground with 304 combined rushing yards.

Dedrick Mills has 112 rushing yards with one touchdown, averaging 8.6 yards per carry.

Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor was slow to start but has 106 yards on the ground for Wisconsin and one score.

The biggest difference is big plays made by quarterbacks. Jack Coan is 8 for 14 for 128 yards and a touchdown. Martinez has completed 4 of 10 passes for 65 yards. He has 44 rushing yards.

The Badgers get the ball after the break.

Mills escaped for a 27-yard run and Martinez wiggled by a tackler for 14 yards on consecutive third-down conversions on NU’s first drive. But a sack on third-and-14 led to a punt, and Wisconsin took over at the 19.

The Badgers moved through the Blackshirts, averaging 7.8 yards per play, until JoJo Domann forced a Jonathan Taylor fumble near midfield. While most thought the play was dead and the pass incomplete, Lamar Jackson jumped on the loose ball and recorded Nebraska’s first fumble recovery in conference play.

Martinez hit JD Spielman for 22 yards on third-and-7, then ran for 26 on an option run. Mills ran up the middle for 12 and a 7-0 lead, Nebraska’s first over Wisconsin since the fourth quarter of the 2015 game.

That lead lasted 11 seconds.

Aron Cruickshank took the ensuing kickoff back 89 yards to tie it at 7 with 5:16 left in the first quarter.

Nebraska drove — yet again finding holes to run through — but failed to convert on a third-and-2 and a fourth-and-3 near the red zone.

After the quarter change, Wisconsin faced a fourth-and-6 at nearly the exact same spot. Coan hit Quintez Cephus right at the down marker for the first.

Carlos Davis cut Taylor off at the knees on the next third down, forcing a 31-yard field goal, which Collin Larsh made for a 10-7 lead.

Nebraska responded with a five-play scoring drive itself, featuring a 23-yard pass from Martinez to Jack Stoll, a 14-yard pass to Spielman and a 16-yard run from Mills. Martinez finished it off to take a 14-10 lead.

Coan fired a rocket to AJ Taylor on a slant on second-and-5. Taylor bounced off two tackles and found himself with open green in front of him. He dove into the end zone after 55 yards, for a 17-14 lead.

Martinez’s pass was picked on the next play by Jack Sanborn, and Taylor rumbled in for a score three plays later.

Nebraska failed to move the ball — and Wisconsin took its precious time on the next drive — miking most of the final four minutes off the clock for a 24-yard field goal to go up three scores.