LINCOLN — Two scores in less than two minutes of game action have the Badgers up 13 on Nebraska in the first half.
Nebraska led 14-10 after an Adrian Martinez rushing touchdown, but a 55-yard touchdown pass from Jack Coan to AJ Turner, followed by a pick thrown by Martinez and a rushing touchdown from Jonathan Taylor have Wisconsin up 27-14 at the break.
Both teams are thriving on the ground with 304 combined rushing yards.
Dedrick Mills has 112 rushing yards with one touchdown, averaging 8.6 yards per carry.
Heisman candidate Jonathan Taylor was slow to start but has 106 yards on the ground for Wisconsin and one score.
The biggest difference is big plays made by quarterbacks. Jack Coan is 8 for 14 for 128 yards and a touchdown. Martinez has completed 4 of 10 passes for 65 yards. He has 44 rushing yards.
The Badgers get the ball after the break.
Mills escaped for a 27-yard run and Martinez wiggled by a tackler for 14 yards on consecutive third-down conversions on NU’s first drive. But a sack on third-and-14 led to a punt, and Wisconsin took over at the 19.
The Badgers moved through the Blackshirts, averaging 7.8 yards per play, until JoJo Domann forced a Jonathan Taylor fumble near midfield. While most thought the play was dead and the pass incomplete, Lamar Jackson jumped on the loose ball and recorded Nebraska’s first fumble recovery in conference play.
Martinez hit JD Spielman for 22 yards on third-and-7, then ran for 26 on an option run. Mills ran up the middle for 12 and a 7-0 lead, Nebraska’s first over Wisconsin since the fourth quarter of the 2015 game.
That lead lasted 11 seconds.
Aron Cruickshank took the ensuing kickoff back 89 yards to tie it at 7 with 5:16 left in the first quarter.
Nebraska drove — yet again finding holes to run through — but failed to convert on a third-and-2 and a fourth-and-3 near the red zone.
After the quarter change, Wisconsin faced a fourth-and-6 at nearly the exact same spot. Coan hit Quintez Cephus right at the down marker for the first.
Carlos Davis cut Taylor off at the knees on the next third down, forcing a 31-yard field goal, which Collin Larsh made for a 10-7 lead.
Nebraska responded with a five-play scoring drive itself, featuring a 23-yard pass from Martinez to Jack Stoll, a 14-yard pass to Spielman and a 16-yard run from Mills. Martinez finished it off to take a 14-10 lead.
Coan fired a rocket to AJ Taylor on a slant on second-and-5. Taylor bounced off two tackles and found himself with open green in front of him. He dove into the end zone after 55 yards, for a 17-14 lead.
Martinez’s pass was picked on the next play by Jack Sanborn, and Taylor rumbled in for a score three plays later.
Nebraska failed to move the ball — and Wisconsin took its precious time on the next drive — miking most of the final four minutes off the clock for a 24-yard field goal to go up three scores.
Close
George Ivanov sells Runzas before the start of the game. Ivanov has been selling Runzas at the stadium fore two years. Ivanov said the key to selling Runzas in a noisy stadium is yelling.
A fan walks up the ramp at Memorial Stadium before the start of the game.
Paul "Jake" Jacobsen, right, and his son Brody Jacobsen have their pictures taken in giant helmets before the start of the game.
Dillon Burgess, a UNL waits in line to have his student ID matched against his tickets while dressed as a piece of corn for the game.
Nebraska marching band members walk through a beam of sunlight in the concourse carrying their mellophones prior to the Nebraska and Wisconsin game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Piccolo player Megan Roucka of Fremont from the University of Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Band awaits to take the field prior to the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
A man signals the direction they wish to travel in the concourse prior to the Nebraska and Wisconsin game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Trombone players from the University of Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Band huddle up prior to the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
A man walks through a beam of sunlight in the concourse prior to the Nebraska and Wisconsin game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor battles Nebraska's JoJo Domann for a touchdown during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor breaks a tackle attempt Nebraska's Mohamed Barry during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Wisconsin's C.J. Goetz celebrates a punt return from teammate Aron Cruickshank during the first half of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn intercepts the ball alongside Nebraska's Boe Wilson during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Nebraska's Mohamed Barry celebrates a third down top against Wisconsin during the first half of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
Wisconsin's Jack Sanborn intercepts a Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez pass in the second quarter as Nebraska's Kanawai Noa looks on.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for a second quarter touchdown.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills runs for a first down in the first quarter.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs for a second quarter touchdown.
Black Hawk helicopters fly over Memorial Stadium before the start of the game.
Wisconsin's A.J. Taylor runs the ball for against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Will Honas trips up Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan throws the ball against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws the ball against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor runs through a gap against Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor scores a touchdown as Nebraska's Myles Farmer is unable to prevent his drive Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills scores a touchdown against Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
The back judge referee signals a Wisconsin touchdown against Nebraska in the second quarter Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JoJo Domann tackles Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks with the Big Ten Networks Rick Pizzo before taking on Wisconsin on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws warmup passes Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez throws warmup passes Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Wisconsin fan "Kilted" Ken Werner of Mukwonago, Wisconsin poses for a photo as he walks by Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, before Nebraska takes on Wisconsin.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor practices handoffs during warmups Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JD Spielman runs against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Wisconsin's Collin Larsh connects on a second quarter field goal against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Ben Stille stops Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Khalil Davis celebrates a stop on Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills runs against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez celebrates a second quarter touchdown against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Wisconsin's Kendric Pryor makes a catch near Nebraska's Dicaprio Bootle during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Adrian Martinez runs against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson is greeted after recovering a fumble by Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's Lamar Jackson recovers a Jonathan Taylor fumble during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Wisconsin's Chris Orr(54) is greeted after sacking Nebraska's Adrian Martinez during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska's JoJo Domann forces a fumble from Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander talks with his defense in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost shows his frustration in the fourth quarter.
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost, right, walks back to the locker room after losing to Wisconsin 37-21.
Jim Leffler of Omaha sports his custom Husker hat during the Wisconsin football game. Some of the tickets on his hat go back as far as 1958.
Fans cheer the Husker is the third quarter.
Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, center, celebrates with his teammates after scoring on an 11 yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
