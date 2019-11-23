Nebraska is pummeling Maryland on the road, up 34-0 at halftime.

The Huskers have three sacks, two tackles for loss and two fumble recoveries in the first 30 minutes, and NU is out-gaining Maryland 313 to 128.

Adrian Martinez has completed 13 of 21 passes for 153 yards and two touchdowns. Dedrick Mills has 12 carries for 65 yards and a score. JD Spielman caught six passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

Javon Leake fumbled his first carry after a perfect helmet-to-football hit from Dicaprio Bootle. The ball popped right into Marquel Dismuke’s hands and NU took over in the red zone.

Mills took two handoffs 13 yards and rolled in from six for a quick 7-0 lead.

A personal foul on Maryland during Isaac Armstrong’s second punt saved NU’s next drive, pushing the ball to the Maryland 45. A 30-yard misdirection pass to Austin Allen put NU in the red zone for the second time in the first quarter. On third-and-goal from the 1, Martinez ran for a 14-0 lead.

Leake botched the ensuing kickoff, which was recovered by Colin Miller at the Nebraska 22, sending a “Go Big Red” chant through the stadium 1,200 miles from Lincoln.

Nebraska’s third red-zone drive of the first quarter ended in a 29-yard field goal from walk-on Matt Waldoch, who began this season on the men’s club soccer team. He was playing in place of kicker Barret Pickering, who didn’t make the trip.

Nebraska is also without freshman receiver Wan’Dale Robinson and senior receiver Kanawai Noa.

Khalil Davis chased down Josh Jackson on third-and-10 for his sixth sack on the season and cut a Maryland drive short.

Mills finished off NU’s best quarter of the season with a 16-yard, bruising run. He had 48 yards on the ground after 15 minutes.

Nebraska out-gained Maryland 162-49 in the first, with 11 total first downs, 10.8 yards per completion and 10:52 time of possession.

That drive finished off with a bad throw from Martinez into double coverage that tipped off of two Maryland defenders hands, then fell into the lap of Spielman to take a 24-0 lead.

Maryland put in freshman quarterback Lance Legendre to change the luck, but JoJo Domann pummeled him in the backfield on third down and NU took back over.

Luke McCaffrey made an appearance at receiver and threw a pass to Spielman on a reverse to move the chains 28 yards. But at the 4-yard-line, Martinez shorted a pass to Jack Stoll which was picked off in the end zone.

Legendre moved the Terps down the field with a 26-yard run then a 16-yarder, but at the end of that final run, Lamar Jackson forced a fumble that NU recovered, its third takeaway of the day.

NU couldn't convert it into points and Maryland took over at the 5-yard line. On first down Josh Jackson went down with an injury, so the third Terrapin quarterback, Tyrrell Pigrome, stepped in.

Pigrome completed two passes on third down — Maryland’s first two third-down conversions on the day — to move near midfield. Maryland Coach Mike Locksley opted to go for it on fourth down at the 46, but the quarterback was sacked by Ben Stille and Khalil Davis.

Martinez hit Spielman for 16 yards to make it 31-0 before halftime.

Stille stuck up Anthony McFarland on a fourth-and-1, and NU took over on Maryland’s side of the field again.

Another Waldach field goal made it 34-0.