The Gretna boys and girls cross country teams swept the Plattsmouth invite, taking first place in both varsity races. In the boys race, the Gretna boys finished 1,2,3 and 5 and all of their runners finished in the top 10.
Senior Kellen McLaughlin finished in first place with a time of 17:06.66, while sophomore Colby Erdcamp finished second with a time of 17:12.57. Cade Suing finished in third with a 17:46.27 and Aidan Furley came in fifth with a 18:05.30. Rounding out the Dragons top 10 finishers was Abdul Malik Rahmanzai in seventh place and Kale Edmonds in tenth. All six earned a medal.
In the girls race, Gretna finished first and second overall. Senior Kayla Adams finished with a time of 21:15.42 to take home first place while sophomore Regan Ehlert finished in second place with a time of 21:43.63. Sophomore Lilly Brophy finished in sixth place for the Dragons with a time of 22:17.84.
• Papio South boys and girls both finished second at the Titan Classic on Saturday, September 7th. The boys team finished with 43 points and the girls team finished with 47 points.
On the boys side, Dillon McNeill finished third overall with a time of 16:50.70 to lead the way for Papio South. Dane Oliver finished seventh with a time of 17:17.00 and Dillon Johnson finished in ninth place with a time of 17:35.20. Peyton Anthony finished 11th and Luke Sheehan finished 13th to round out the scoring for Papio South.
On the girls side, the Titans were led by sophomore Olivia Rosenthal, who finished third overall with a time of 19:16.70. Kaylie Crews finished fifth with a time of 19:17.00 and Anna Jennings finished seventh with a time of 19:55.30. Deavion Deleon finished tenth and Emma Ralston finished 22nd to round out their scoring.
The Gross Catholic boys team finished sixth with a score of 190. Freshman Owen Nolte led the way for the Cougars with a time of 20:42.80.
