COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: Seton Hall at Creighton (at Sokol Arena), North Dakota at UNO (at Baxter Arena), Bellevue at Viterbo
7:30 p.m.: Northwestern College at College of St. Mary
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
2 p.m.: Fort Wayne at UNO (at Caniglia Field)
4 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska (at Hibner Stadium)
UNITED STATES HOCKEY LEAGUE
7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Lincoln
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood at Lincoln Christian
4 p.m.: Lincoln High at Omaha Benson, Omaha Creighton Prep at Omaha Northwest
4:30 p.m.: Norfolk at Omaha Central, Omaha Bryan at Lincoln East, Lincoln Northeast vs. Omaha North (at Burke Stadium), Omaha Concordia at Platteview
5 p.m.: Elkhorn South at Omaha Westside, Omaha South at Bellevue West, Kearney vs. Lincoln Southwest (at Lincoln High), Papio South at Bellevue East, Millard North vs. Papillion-La Vista (at PLV Stadium)
6 p.m.: Elkhorn at Gretna
7 p.m.: Lincoln North Star at North Platte, Millard South at Columbus, Bennington at Schuyler, Elkhorn Mount Michael at Blair, Norris vs. Omaha Gross (at Bryan Stadium), Omaha Roncalli at South Sioux City, Ralston at Plattsmouth, Waverly at Omaha Skutt, Boys Town at Arlington, Fort Calhoun at Douglas County West, Wahoo at Wahoo Neumann, Conestoga at Malcolm, Louisville at BRLD, Tekamah-Herman at Yutan, Elmwood-Murdock at Southern, Emerson-Hubbard vs. Omaha Christian (at Bennington Elementary), Omaha Brownell Talbot at Weeping Water, Pender at Mead
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
6:30 p.m.: Ralston at Omaha Mercy
