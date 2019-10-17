COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: Butler at Creighton (at Sokol Arena)

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.: UNO at Ohio State

USHL

7:05 p.m.: Omaha at Cedar Rapids

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Baptist Bible at Bellevue

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.: Grand Island vs. Lincoln Southwest (at Seacrest). 7 p.m.: Omaha Creighton Prep at Millard South, Elkhorn South at Omaha Northwest, Elkhorn at Papillion-La Vista, Fremont at Gretna, Lincoln High at Kearney, Lincoln North Star at Omaha Bryan, Millard North at Omaha Burke, Norfolk at Lincoln Pius X, North Platte at Omaha Benson, Omaha South at Omaha Central, Omaha Westside at Columbus, Blair at Bennington, Elkhorn Mount Michael at South Sioux City, Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt, Omaha Roncalli at Schuyler, Ralston at Norris, Waverly at Plattsmouth, Douglas County West at Boys Town, Nebraska City at Ashland-Greenwood, Omaha Concordia at Fort Calhoun, Platteview at Arlington, Raymond Central at Wahoo Neumann, Wahoo at Columbus Lakeview, Conestoga at Wilber-Clatonia, Louisville at Tekamah-Herman, Oakland-Craig at Yutan, Clarkson/Leigh at Mead, Elmwood-Murdock at Omaha Brownell Talbot, Palmyra at Weeping Water. 8 p.m.: Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln Southeast (at Seacrest)

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

3 p.m.: Omaha Westside Invitational. 4 p.m.: Omaha South Invitational

