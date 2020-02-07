Bellevue West got out to a big lead early, going up 11-2 with 3 minutes left in the first quarter. The Monarchs got a couple much needed baskets to make it 11-6 heading into the second quarter.

For the first three minutes of the second quarter, it was all Monarchs. Chase Lett hit a layup and a quick steal and bucket by Owen McLaughlin made the score 11-10 Bellevue West. The Monarchs then got four mote points to make it a 12-0 run in total and take the lead 14-11.

After trading some baskets, the score was 19-19 with a minute left in te half. Both teams were on their A game on the defensive end of the ball in the opening half.

Owen McLaughlin recorded six first half points for Papio. Chucky Hepburn recoeded seven first half points for Bellevue West

