The Bellevue University softball team is coming into its 2019 campaign looking to improve upon a great season last year. In 2019, the Bruins finished 44-20 and 23-5 in the North Star Athletic Association.
Unfortunately, they finished their season on a four-game losing streak, including two straight losses to No. 7 Valley City State. Before that four-game losing streak, they were on a 15-game winning streak and won six of those games in run rule finishes.
The Bruins were 19-2 at home. They finished second in the NSAA during the regular season and were runners-up in the NSAA tournament.
The Bruins lost top hitter Erin Sharpe to graduation and will miss her contributions. Sharpe hit .389 at the plate with 25 home runs and 60 RBI. She recorded 79 hits, 48 runs and 32 walks. She led the team in walks, home runs, RBI, on-base pecentage and slugging percentage.
Sharpe was also the team’s best pitcher, recording a 7-5 record with a 3.13 ERA over 87.1 innings. She also struck out 73 batters while only walking 19.
The good news is the Bruins return basically everyone else. They did lose Sophomore Ashlyn Teran to transfer who was a great hitter and their second-best pitcher, but they return four of their top six hitters.
Ellie Bliemeister will look to improve upon her impressive 2019 freshman campaign, where she hit. 377 at the plate and led the team in hits (80), runs scored (61) and triples (5). She also recorded 11 home runs and 37 RBI.
Ashley Young is another sophomore who had a great first year with the Bruins. Young hit .362 at the plate and recorded 67 hits, four home runs, 26 RBI, 25 runs scored and 14 doubles.
The Bruins will also look towards juniors Maricela Egan and Emily Rochford to provide some leadership and experience for the younger players.
Egan hit .357 and Rochford hit .333 while Rockford recorded a 3.00 ERA over 25.2 innings pitched.
The Bruins will likely turn to Rockford and Lauren Jurek, along with incoming freshman, to round out their pitching rotation. Jurek recorded a 3-0 record with a 2.28 ERA over 30 innings pitched last season.
Coaching the Bruins is head coach Michala Cimino. Cimino is entering her 11th season as the Bellevue softball coach and has had great success, recording a career record of 387-173-1 (.691). She is also 157-38 (.805) in conference play. She has guided the Bruins to five conference regular season title, five conference tournament titles and seven appearances in the NAIA National Softball Tournament.
Cimino was also named MCAC Coach of the Year in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2015. She was named NSAA Coach of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
She will be joined on her staff by assistant coaches Kelly Cheshier and Jeanne Scarpello, volunteer assistant coach Aimee Supanchick and team manager Abigail Harvey.
