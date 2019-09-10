The No. 14 ranked Bruins took on No. 1 Central Methodist, the defending national champions, on Saturday, September 7th and walked away with a 2-1 victory.
This was a fantastic performance from the Bruins as they made every minute count to earn this victory.
This game was scoreless at the half and all the way up until the 65th minute when the Eagles went up 1-0 on a Rodrigo Paredes goal.
The Bruins got the equalizer in the 74th minute from Inaki Aldao got his own rebound and put the ball in the back of the net.
Then, in the 86th minute, the Bruins took the lead off a Alex Cuenca goal. The Bruins would hold on to win the one 2-1.
Right before the second goal, the Eagles had a chance to take the lead on a penalty shot, but goalkeeper AJ Jarvis made the save to keep the game tied up.
All seven of the Bruins matches have been decided by a single shot.
On Thursday, the Bruins fell to William Woods 2-3.
The Owls scored in the 25th minute to lead 1-0 before Bellevue tied the game just before halftime. Inaki Aldao scored in the 45th minute off an assist from Morgan Penn to tie the game at 1-all.
Out of the half, William Woods scored in the 48th minute to take back the lead.
Bellevue missed a few opportunities in the next 10 minutes. In the 55th minute, Federico Umani Ronchi’s attempt sailed high of goal before Aldao’s bicycle kick missed high in the 59th minute.
The Owls added a goal in the 77th minute and then, a minute later, Alex Cuenca responded with a goal for Bellevue. The Bruins had a chance on goal with 30 seconds left but came up short.
• The Bellevue women’s soccer team tallied a road win against Dordt with a 2-1 win Sep. 2.
Two Bruins scored within 51 seconds of each other to quickly lead 2-0 in the match. Emah Maahs scored in the eighth minute off an assist from Emma Phillipson for her first-career goal.
In the ninth minute, Emily Weyant scored on an unassisted goal for her fourth goal of the season.
The Defenders scored in the 77th minute to bring Dordt within a score.
The Bruins were able to allow only one shot on goal the rest of the way for the victory.
Bellevue goalie Sabrina Staufenbiel tallied four saves in the match. The Bruins held a 14-12 advantage in shots.
Bellevue took on Central Methodist on Saturday, September 7th and dropped this one 8-0.
The Bruins gave up a couple early goals to give Central Methodist some momentum and they did not look back from there.
Emily Weyant recorded the lone shot of the game for the Bruins in the 84th minute. They were out shot 24-1.
Bellevue goalie Sabrina Staufenbiel recorded six saves in this one.
Anika Kallash recorded four goals for Central Methodist.
• The Bellevue men’s golf team competed in the U.C. Ferguson Classic at Lincoln Park Golf Course in Oklahoma City Sep. 3-4.
In the three-round tournament, Bellevue played the first-two rounds on Sep. 3 and the third round in Sep. 4.
The Bruins led by three strokes after the first round before trailing by trailing by eight strokes for second place after round two.
Bellevue then shot the second-best round in round three, but came up short of Oklahoma City by six strokes to finish in second place out of 12 teams.
Bellevue’s Andre Beccera finished in third place overall by shooting a 68, 70 and 69 strokes for finish with 207 strokes. Emiel Van Geet of Southwestern Christian University placed first with 205 total strokes.
Bellevue’s Floris-Jan Oosterhof placed sixth with 210 total strokes, while Alex Zillig finished ninth with 214 strokes. Cameron Lampe tied for 25th and Lautaro Marzilio tied for 30th.
• The Bellevue volleyball team defeated College of Ozarks 3-1 on the road Thursday.
The Bruins won 25-16, 25-15, 20-25 and 25-20 in four sets.
Coree Lipovsky recorded 13 kills and Olivia Galas added 39 assists. Sidney Craig finished with 11 digs and Paige Holdsworth tallied 10 digs.
On Saturday, the Bruins fell to No. 17 ranked Central Methodist 2-3.
The Eagles won the first set 25-21, then the Bruins won the next two 25-20, 25-23. The Eagles took the next two sets 25-18, 15-8 to win the match.
Sierra Athen led the way in kills for the Bruins with 20. Craig had 16 digs and Galas had five blocks.
