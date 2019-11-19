The Bellevue Bruins men’s soccer team ended their season in the A.I.I championship game against No. 20 Georgia Gwinnett.
The Bruins started the tournament with a convincing semifinal win over Waldorf 3-0.
This was a second half match, as the teams combined for zero goals and just three shots in the first half.
The first breakthrough came in the 58th minute after Andy Janssen scored for the Bruins.
The Bruins then got two goals from Toby Millward in the 65th minute and 75th minute to make it 3-0 and ultimately decide the game.
The Bruins out-shot Waldorf 10-4 throughout the match and 6-1 on shots on goal.
Bellevue then moved on to the championship game to face No. 20 Georgia Gwinnett. They dropped the match in overtime 2-1.
The Bruins got on the board first after a 53rd minute Inaki Aldao. They kept the Grizzlies off the board all the way until the 77th minute, when Alfredo Rivera scored to make it 1-1.
The goal came off a free kick that deflected off the Bellevue wall and took an unfortunate bounce into the goal.
The score stayed tied at 1-1 heading into overtime, where the Grizzlies got a 94th minute goal from Krishna Clarke in golden goal time.
The Bruins finished 8-10-2 on the season after the loss.
The Bellevue women’s soccer team came to end after losing to Viterbo in penalties in the A.I.I semifinal match up.
In the first half, Viterbo out-shot Bellevue 8-3, but neither team was able to breakthrough. Viterbo out-shot the Bruins 19-7 on the match, but only put three shots on target in comparison to the Bruins five shots on goal.
In penalties, the Hawks defeated the Bruins 4-3 to move on to the championship. Kaycee Driever, Lays Freitas and Sabrina Staufenbiel converted their attempts for the Bruins.
Bellevue had two shots go off the post in the first half that would have given them the lead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.