The Bruins basketball teams each had a great weekend as the men and women went 2-0 for the weekend.
The Bruin men’s team eclipsed the 20-win mark as it beat Valley City State 88-72 on Feb. 14.
The Bruins were led by junior Jaylen Wiltz who scored 18 points. The Bruins also saw great production from the bench as the reserves combined for 29 bench points.
The men didn’t stop with just the one win as they topped Dickinson State 89-78 to achieve win number 21.
Bellevue junior Lewis Hayes led all scoring with 24 points and Jemeil King had 17 points for the Bruins, to improve the Bruin’s record to 21-7.
• The women’s basketball team also won both of there games as the defeated Valley City State 72-64 on Feb. 14.
The Bruins were led by junior Elexis Martinez with 13 points. The bench also played a big role as the Bruin bench contributed 31 points combined.
The Bruins went on to win their game on Saturday as well over Dickinson State 75-47.
Senior Brittany Hill led Bellevue with 17 points off the bench as the women improved their record to its current state at 18-10.
Both Bruin basketball teams will play their next games at home against Dakota State on Friday with the women playing at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30.
• Baseball is in full swing as the Bruins went into their second week of the season with double headers on back to back days.
It started off with a double date in Fort Worth, Texas, on the day after Valentine’s Day, as the Bruins played Our Lady of the Lake where Bellevue won both games, by scores of 11-3 and 5-4.
Andrew Ishii hit a full cycle including a two-run home run in game one against the Saints that helped break the game open.
On Sunday, the Bruins stayed in Fort Worth where they played 17th-ranked Texas Wesleyan. The Rams topped the Bruins in each game by scores of 6-1 and 4-2.
Ishii hit a home run for the Bruins in game two with a two-out homer in the first inning.
The Bruins’ next contest will be Friday in Wellington, Kan., as the Bruins play a three game series that also involves a Saturday double header against Southwestern College.
• A new softball season began on Sunday as the Bruins started on a strong note, sweeping York in a double header.
The Bruins won game one by a score of 2-0, and won game two by a score of 9-8.
Emily Rochford hit a solo homer for the Bruins in game one that helped clinch the first win of the year.
In game two the Bruins had the bats going with 11 hits, as five of the 11 hits were for doubles.
Softball will play Northwestern next this Saturday in Bellevue with game one at 1 p.m.
