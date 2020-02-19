The Bellevue University baseball team is coming off of a fantastic 2019 season and will look to continue that success heading into their 2020 season. The Bruins finished 48-16 overall and were 23-1 in conference play. The Bruins were a perfect 12-0 at home and went on a 26-game winning streak to end the season.
The Bruins are coming off a regular season NSAA title, a conference tournament title and finished fifth in the Avista-NAIA World Series. This was their second appearance in the world series under Monlux.
The Bruins finished sixth nationally last season and currently sit at seven in the nation.
The Bruins lost four of their top six hitters including their top hitter from last season, Kory Longaker.
Longaker hit .376 with 12 home runs and 58 RBI. He led the team in hits (97), doubles (29), stolen bases (19), runs scored (83) and at-bats (258).
They also lost JT Patterson, Travis Tanaka and Stuart Eurich, who all hit over .320 and recorded over 60 hits each.
They will look to seniors Riley Baasch and Cody Banks to lead them this season.
Baasch hit .342 with 79 hits, 11 home runs and 60 RBI last season. He added 18 doubles, 26 walks and 56 runs scored.
Banks hit .354 while recording 80 hits, 16 doubles, 61 runs scored, four home runs, 40 RBI and 21 walks.
The Bruins will also look towards Daniel Teasley, Tommy Hansen, Hunter Jury, Zach Diehl and Andrew Ishii to provide depth to their lineup and make up some of the lost production.
On the pitching front, the Bruins lost their top pitcher Stephen Knapp, but are returning Colton Walker, Jarrett Poh and Anthony Alvarado. They also added Charlie Patterson.
Poh was 9-0 last season with a 1.95 ERA. He also recorded 69 strikeouts while only allowing 64 hits. He will look to continue that immense success in his senior season.
Duane Monlux is entering his 10th season as the Bruins head coach. During his tenure, the Bruins are 393-147-3 (.726) and Monlux is 625-314-5 (.665) in his career as a head coach.
Under Monlux, the Bruins have won more games than any other college baseball team in the state during that time.
Monlux will be joined this season by assistant coaches Mitch Schmidt, Shawn Malley and Richie Moore.
