Since Christmas has now passed, that means it is time for holiday tournaments for area high school basketball teams.
Bellevue East, Bellevue West, Bryan, Gretna, Papio and Papio South will all be competing in the Metro Holiday Basketball Tournament.
Gross will be competing in the Aurora Invitational, Ralston will be competing in the Nebraska City holiday tournament and Platteview will be hosting the Platteview holiday tournament.
Here are the opening round schedules for all of these local area teams.
Boys:
Metro Conference Holiday Tournament- Ralston Arena
No. 16 Omaha Bryan vs No. 17 Elkhorn South - 12/27, 3:30 p.m.
No. 15 Bellevue East vs
No. 8 Papio vs No. 9 Omaha Burke - 12/28, 12 p.m.
No. 5 Creighton Prep vs No. 12 Gretna - 12/28, 10:15 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.