How Omaha has cultivated the College World Series and the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials into destination events for fans has spilled over to help fill the city’s 2020 sporting calendar like never before.
Snuggly placed between a pair of NCAA tournament offerings — first- and second-round men’s basketball games in March and the women’s volleyball final four in mid-December, both at the CHI Health Center — are nine events that will attract varying levels of attention, some on a national level.
The CWS and the Swim Trials have storied histories in Omaha. Both championship events — the Trials double as the USA Swimming national championships in Olympic years — take place in June and again will keep hotel proprietors and restaurant staffs happily overwhelmed.
Then there are events like the Major League Baseball amateur draft and the Adidas Gauntlet basketball showcase that will make their Omaha debuts in 2020.
The CWS is synonymous with Omaha, starting here in 1950, and the Swimming Trials have become an unexpected gem coveted by other cities but now seemingly married to Omaha based on positive reviews from all corners.
Indeed, Omaha and USA Swimming have partnered to turn the Trials into a compelling eight-day, prime time showcase.
When a one-week sports competition can produce a $74 million economic impact for its community, which the Trials did for Omaha in 2016, other municipalities become interested in securing that event.
Josh Todd, Omaha Sports Commission executive director, said the Trials were an event he looked at bidding on when he was in a similar role in the greater Phoenix area.
“The Swim Trials have become a crown jewel event. It’s one everyone would like to get,” Todd said. “It’s become so big because of how Omaha and USA Swimming have worked to make it a great event. The Trials have become a destination event because of that.”
How the success of the Trials has increased since it was first hosted in Omaha in 2008 — the 2020 Trials will be the fourth consecutive at the downtown arena — has organizers and fans of other sports events hopeful that Omaha’s magic touch will help them grow, too.
Drafting off the tradition that Omaha has been the destination city for every Division I college baseball program, MLB announced late last year that its 2020 amateur draft will be conducted in Omaha.
The MLB draft will take place June 10-12 at the Holland Performing Arts Center, with the CWS scheduled to begin June 13 just down the street at TD Ameritrade Park. Also on June 12-13 there will be a swimming event — the Visit Omaha Cup — across the street at the CHI Health Center.
The Visit Omaha Cup will serve as a test run for the Trials that run from June 21-28 with an estimated 400 to 500 swimmers expected to participate. There was a similar event prior to the first three Trials hosted in Omaha; it was called the Swimvitational in 2008 and 2012 before being dubbed the Omaha Cup in 2016.
With those four events, June will be the busiest month on the Omaha sports calendar. There are two big events in both April and July, followed by the PRCA-sanctioned River City Rodeo at CHI Health Center Sept. 25-26.
The Adidas Gauntlet, a showcase league for top-level grassroots summer club basketball teams from around the country, will take place April 22-24 at Iowa West Fieldhouse in Council Bluffs and Union Bank & Trust Sports Complex in Elkhorn. The courts will be full of top-level college prospects, and the games will attract not only hoops fans but coaches from Division I programs from coast to coast.
Equestrian enthusiasts again will spend four days, beginning April 9, at the CHI Health Center enjoying the Burlington Capital International.
The two July events are The Capitol District street vault (a pole vaulting competition) on July 23 — one day before the start of the Tokyo Olympics — and the Pinnacle Bank Championship golf tournament that’s part of the Korn Ferry Tour July 27-Aug. 2 at The Club at Indian Creek.
Read on to learn more about each of these events dotting Omaha’s sporting landscape this year.
NCAA men’s basketball tournament first and second rounds
March 20 and 22, CHI Health Center
This is an event that plays well in any city because, well, it’s the best of Division I men’s basketball.
This will be the ninth time some portion of the NCAA men’s tournament will be played in Nebraska. Marquette, led by Hall of Fame coach Al McGuire, earned its first and still-only NCAA hoops championship in 1977 by winning its first game of the tournament at Civic Auditorium, a 66-51 victory over Cincinnati.
Lincoln took its turn as a tournament host at the Devaney Center three times in the 1980s. Twice the eventual national champion — Louisville in 1980 and Kansas in 1988 — began its title chase at Devaney. Jim Valvano brought his 1988 North Carolina State team to Lincoln, only to lose to Murray State in the first round.
The final victory for legendary DePaul coach Ray Meyer also came in Lincoln. That win came in the second round of the 1984 tournament, a 75-61 rout of Illinois State. The Blue Demons played only one game in Lincoln; the tournament field was still at 48 teams.
First- and second-round games will be played in Omaha for the fourth time. The first three were in 2008, 2012 and 2015. The 2020 tournament will be the fifth time March Madness games have been played at the downtown arena; the 2018 Midwest Regional Sweet 16 and Elite Eight match-ups were in Omaha.
Kansas defeated Duke 85-81 in a memorable Elite Eight game to advance to the Final Four, where the Jayhawks were routed in the national semifinals 95-79 by eventual champion Villanova.
Which schools will make the 2020 tournament memorable? Will there be a No. 15 seed like Norfolk State, which upset No. 2 seed Missouri in Omaha in 2012?
Or maybe two schools from the same state who haven’t played each other in more than two decades, like Wichita State and Kansas in Omaha in 2015?
Adidas Gauntlet
April 22-24, Iowa West Fieldhouse and Union Bank & Trust Sports Complex
Many of the coaches who bring their teams to Omaha for the NCAA tournament — even those like Bill Self (Kansas), Mike Krzyzewski (Duke) and Jim Boeheim (Syracuse) who were part of the 2018 Sweet Sixteen — could be back in the area to scout and recruit future Jayhawks, Blue Devils and Orangemen.
Such shoe company-sponsored, NCAA live-period tournaments for high-level high school-age clubs are the preferred way for college coaches at all levels — but especially those in the top-tier Division I conferences — to see top prospects playing each other in a controlled environment.
The arenas being used in Council Bluffs and Elkhorn are multicourt facilities that Adidas, the international sports apparel company, deem fit to host a tournament stop for their grassroots summer circuit known as The Gauntlet, on which many of the nation’s top high school players spend a good portion of their summers, including some from Nebraska and Iowa.
Anyone planning to attend this event should not expect that they will be sitting next to Roy Williams of North Carolina or Patrick Ewing from Georgetown, or, for that matter, Creighton’s Greg McDermott or Nebraska’s Fred Hoiberg.
No, coaches enter and exit the buildings through a separate door and sit in designated areas, secluded from fans, parents and players. There are 28 teams in the top Adidas league called 3SSB that will compete in this and other Gauntlet events. One of the 3SSB clubs is the 17-under Omaha Sports Academy team.
The Burlington Capital International Omaha
April 9-12, CHI Health Center
Hosting an event like The International is uncommon for a city of Omaha’s size. Horse jumping and dressage events of this caliber usually are featured in more cosmopolitan cities like Toronto and Washington, D.C.
That didn’t stop Omaha from hosting the 2017 World Cup finals, beating out international destinations London and Hong Kong. Omaha has been on the short list of top cities for elite equestrian events since first hosting The International in 2012.
Billed as “The Greatest Equestrian Experience in the Midwest,” the 2020 event is the eighth iteration in Omaha. Clinics, social events, free Horse Discovery Zone and shopping options for equestrian connoisseurs of all levels helped this event produce a nearly $20 million economic impact for the city in 2019.
Major League Baseball Amateur Draft
June 10-12, Holland Performing Arts Center
The busiest sports month of 2020 kicks off with a new event that Major League Baseball officials hope will be able to capitalize on excitement generated by the College World Series.
Conducting the amateur draft in the city embarking on its eighth decade as the capital of college baseball seemed like a natural — the CWS comes three days after the draft.
The biggest change to MLB’s draft format is that only the first round will be conducted on Day 1. Traditionally the first two rounds — roughly 75 selections — have been made on the first day. Rounds 2-40 will be conducted over the next two days.
Only the first round will be broadcast from the Holland Center. That’s the day College World Series teams, players from some area high school teams and representatives of all 30 Major League Baseball clubs will be part of the live television broadcast.
Information about tickets and other logistical elements has yet to be announced.
Visit Omaha Cup
June 12-13, CHI Health Center
This is the test event for the Olympic Swim Trials and in previous years has been called the Swimvitational or the Omaha Cup.
The field will be limited to roughly 500 swimmers, most of whom will be from Nebraska and surrounding states. For some, it will be a last chance at trying to secure a Trials-qualifying time; others will compete because it’s a chance for them to swim in the Trials pool.
Occasionally a top Olympic hopeful will swim a race or two to get a feel for the pool and the venue setup. Matt Grevers participated in the 2012 Swimvitational and won the 200-meter backstroke. Grevers was the silver medalist in the 100 backstroke at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
The Visit Omaha Cup also gives meet officials the chance to test everything from the sound and timing systems to tasks volunteers will perform before, during and after competition each day.
College World Series
June 13-23/24, TD Ameritrade Park
Omaha sports fans have special connections to one of the NCAA’s signature championships, which has been held in the city for 70 years.
Steeped in tradition, some of which has changed over the decades, the CWS is the culmination of the NCAA baseball tournament with the final eight teams competing. The event also serves as a reunion for baseball fans from across the country.
The CWS is known as a tent event, where groups of people gather before, during and after the games to eat, drink and tell stories in tents or on vehicle bumpers instead of going to restaurants.
While there are plenty of out-of-town visitors, more than 90% of the fans are from the greater Omaha area. That means the demand for hotel rooms isn’t as great as it is for an event like the Olympic Swim Trials. That lessens the economic impact but doesn’t dampen the enthusiasm and genuine love Omahans feel for the event they call theirs.
U.S. Olympic Trials — Swimming
June 21-28, CHI Health Center. See story, Page 13
Capitol District Street Vault
July 23, The Capitol District
This event was such a hit in its first iteration a year ago that vaulters wanted to have it again even though the Tokyo Olympics begin the following day.
There’s a chance that potential qualifiers for the U.S. team — including Sam Kendricks (shown above) and Sandi Morris — will again compete here before heading to Japan.
Track and Field competition always takes place during the second week of the Olympics, so there would still be plenty of time for them to get to Tokyo if they want to get in one last competition on American soil.
Even if none of the U.S. Olympians participates, there will be plenty of other top-level vaulters looking to compete. Expect more high school participants, and organizers are looking to do more with the clinics and ancillary events in addition to the competition.
Pinnacle Bank Championship
July 27-Aug. 2, The Club at Indian Creek
Except for a three-year absence in which a course wasn’t available, this golfing event has developed its own CWS-like local fan base since it was first introduced in 1996.
While there have been different title sponsors, one thing that never changes is the fun golf fans have following their favorite players around the course or partaking in the events outside of the ropes once the final putts have been made.
This tournament is part of the Korn Ferry Tour, which is the developmental tour for the PGA Tour. In past years the tour has been sponsored by, among others, Nike, Nationwide and buy.com.
While it’s nice to get an event like the U.S. Senior Open once a decade — it’s coming to the Omaha Country Club again in 2021 — event organizers note that having an annual professional tour golf event is a nice staple for any community.
PRCA River City Rodeo
Sept. 25-26, CHI Health Center
Once known as the biggest rodeo competition outside of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) national finals in Las Vegas, the River City Rodeo is regaining its footing on the national stage after a three-year absence in the middle of the last decade.
Revived in 2018, rodeo enthusiasts are helping build the event back to its glory days when it was held at Ak-Sar-Ben before moving to the downtown arena in 2003.
Despite going head-to-head with Nebraska’s home football game against Ohio State in 2019, there was a significant increase in the size of the crowd in Saturday’s final go. The goal of River City Rodeo officials is to get back to a three-day competition.
While that likely won’t happen in 2020, the chances are looking better that the Thursday-Friday-Saturday format will be back in 2021.
NCAA Women’s Volleyball Final Four
Dec. 17-19, CHI Health Center
Whether Nebraska is in this final event of the year or not, the national semifinal and championship matches always attract an enthusiastic crowd.
Of course, it’s more fun for the locals if the Huskers are involved. The Huskers have won two of their five NCAA volleyball titles in Omaha, and Nebraska returns an experienced team that was in the title game as recently as 2018.
