Let’s address the 800-pound gorilla in the room: There is no organized badminton league in Omaha, Council Bluffs or the surrounding area. But relax, there is a club.
A very, very enthusiastic club. Which is just one indication of how much people here love sports. Playing them. Watching them. Discussing them. Weeping over them. Celebrating them. And welcoming them, in any and every form.
We proudly accept the title of America’s Amateur Sports Capital. And why not?
The NCAA Men’s College World Series will be played here for the 71st consecutive year in 2020. Championships in volleyball, figure skating and wrestling have also been won here.
The country’s swiftest swimmers return for the Olympic Swim Trials in 2020 – the fourth time our city has hosted this coveted event. Next year will also see the return of the first two rounds of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Naturally, we’ve embraced the Olympic curling trials and the North American leg of the World Curling Cup, and turned out to watch the nation’s top pole vaulters in an inaugural street meet in the Capitol District. And this fall, and again in 2020, a regional tournament sanctioned by US Quidditch is bound to leave us spellbound. You know the game from J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series. Only these players ride broomsticks made of PVC pipe – sans magical powers.
While the Huskers and Hawkeyes enjoy avid followings (that’s an understatement), there’s plenty of school spirit right here at home. The Bluejays (Creighton University), Mavericks (University of Nebraska at Omaha), Bruins (Bellevue University), Warriors (Midland University) and Reivers (Iowa Western Community College) all field participants in multiple sports. Many with national success. Like Creighton’s 21 appearances in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and UNO’s 2019 conference championship in basketball.
Professional sports are well represented, too. The champion Omaha Storm Chasers feed baseball’s next superstars to the Kansas City Royals. The Omaha Lancers have been putting the biscuit in the basket for more than three decades, while the Omaha Beef arena football team is 20 years strong.
The 30-plus communities that make up Greater Omaha boast miles of paved trails for walking, jogging and biking, plus a dozen trails for mountain biking.
Adult rec leagues from bocce to kickball to softball can keep you busy every night of the week. And for those who prefer a dose of frustration in their playtime, some truly fantastic golf courses.
The Color Run, Glow ’N’ Go 5K, and Corporate Cup 10K all support great causes. And if you consider the Omaha Marathon to be a mere warmup, there’s the Omaha Triathlon.
For the less intense among us, there’s goat yoga in Honey Creek, Iowa. Also, zip lining at Mt. Crescent Ski Area, Mahoney State Park and TreeRush Adventures at Fontenelle Forest; hiking at Neale Woods and Hitchcock Nature Centers; boating and jet-skiing at Carter Lake, Lake Manawa and Fremont Lakes; kayaking on the Platte River; and floating on the Elkhorn River.
Oh, and we also have one of the world’s top-ranked zoological parks in Omaha’s ever-growing Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
