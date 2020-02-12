District: A-1

Date: Saturday

Site: Papillion-La Vista South High School

Teams: Papio South, Bellevue East, Bellevue West

District: A-2

Date: Saturday

Site: Grand Island High School

Teams: Gretna

District: A-3

Date: Saturday

Site: Papillion-La Vista High School

Teams: Papio, Omaha Bryan

District: B-1

Date: Friday-Saturday

Site: Bennington High School

Teams: Gross Catholic

District: B-2 - Friday-Saturday

Site: Blair High School

Teams: Platteview

District: B-3 - Friday-Saturday

Site: Pierce High School

Teams: Ralston

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started